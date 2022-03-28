Missing Baton Rouge woman located

The 59-year-old woman reported missing on Monday, March 28 in Baton Rouge has been located.

On Tuesday, Baton Rouge Police say Debra Miletello was located in the Baton Rouge area. She was safe and unharmed.

Miletello, who is believed to have dementia, was last seen in the area of the Baton Rouge General and Bluebonnet.

