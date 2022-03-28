Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2023 Cornerback and 2024 Tight End

The Bearcats are trying to keep their College Football Playoff momentum rolling.

CINCINNATI — Things have slowed down a bit on the recruiting trail over recent weeks but Cincinnati recently extended two offers starting with four-star 2023 cornerback Christian Gray from DeSmet (Mo.).

According to 247Sports , Grey is the 118th-ranked player in the class of 2023 and the 13th-best cornerback. ESPN slots Grey 145th in the class and 19th at his position. He holds 23 offers from schools like Alabama, Notre Dame, and LSU. Check out his highlights here .

The other offer went out to 2024 tight end Dylan Mesman out of Saline (Mi.).

Mesman is not ranked currently but just picked up his first Power Five offer last month from Minnesota and holds another offer from Eastern Michigan. Watch his highlights here .

