Hankin Group to Welcome Persis Indian Grill and Inner Light Wellness Acupuncture to Eagleview Town Center

Image via Eagleview Town Center

Hankin Group will soon welcome Persis Indian Grill and Inner Light Wellness Acupuncture to the Eagleview Town Center.

Located at 541 Wellington Square, Persis will have a grand opening on Friday, April 1. It will serve lunch from 11 AM-2:30 PM and dinner from 5-9 PM and offer a variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

“We are really excited to be a part of this amazing community and can’t wait to serve delicious Indian curries and biryanis,” said owner Dipak Patel, an Exton resident.

Persis will be a nice addition to the town center’s Restaurant Row, which also includes Brickside Grille, Al Pastor, Suburban Restaurant & Beer Garden, Bluefin Eagleview, Good Life Organic Kitchen, Twin Valley Coffee, and Rita’s.

“There is something for everyone,” said Patel.

Follow Persis Indian Grill on Facebook to stay in the know.

Located at 562 Wharton Boulevard, Inner Light Wellness Acupuncture will host a grand opening on June 6.

Margaret Celli has owned and operated Inner Light in Downingtown for the past 12 years and is excited to bring her practice to Exton. She has practiced acupuncture since 2003 and specializes in chronic conditions, including allergies, neurological disorders, digestion, and migraines.

“As main acupuncturist and owner of Inner Light Wellness Acupuncture, I have been privileged to work alongside chiropractors, MDs, and in my own private practice,” said Celli. “Since 1994, first as a structural massage therapist specializing in eliminating pain and dysfunction, then continuing my studies to become an acupuncturist, I have helped thousands of people feel better.”