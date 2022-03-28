ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exton, PA

Hankin Group to Welcome Persis Indian Grill and Inner Light Wellness Acupuncture to Eagleview Town Center

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZjEp_0erusxKz00
Image via Eagleview Town Center

Hankin Group will soon welcome Persis Indian Grill and Inner Light Wellness Acupuncture to the Eagleview Town Center.

Located at 541 Wellington Square, Persis will have a grand opening on Friday, April 1. It will serve lunch from 11 AM-2:30 PM and dinner from 5-9 PM and offer a variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

“We are really excited to be a part of this amazing community and can’t wait to serve delicious Indian curries and biryanis,” said owner Dipak Patel, an Exton resident.

Persis will be a nice addition to the town center’s Restaurant Row, which also includes Brickside Grille, Al Pastor, Suburban Restaurant & Beer Garden, Bluefin Eagleview, Good Life Organic Kitchen, Twin Valley Coffee, and Rita’s.

“There is something for everyone,” said Patel.

Follow Persis Indian Grill on Facebook to stay in the know.

Located at 562 Wharton Boulevard, Inner Light Wellness Acupuncture will host a grand opening on June 6.

Margaret Celli has owned and operated Inner Light in Downingtown for the past 12 years and is excited to bring her practice to Exton. She has practiced acupuncture since 2003 and specializes in chronic conditions, including allergies, neurological disorders, digestion, and migraines. 

“As main acupuncturist and owner of Inner Light Wellness Acupuncture, I have been privileged to work alongside chiropractors, MDs, and in my own private practice,” said Celli. “Since 1994, first as a structural massage therapist specializing in eliminating pain and dysfunction, then continuing my studies to become an acupuncturist, I have helped thousands of people feel better.”

Learn more about Inner Light Wellness Acupuncture.

Image via Hankin Group.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Beacon Newspapers

Four health benefits from dark chocolate

You’ve seen the chocolate-is-healthy headlines — and who wouldn’t want to buy into them?. Looking for license to eat decadent goodness? Here are some facts on the health benefits of dark chocolate backed by research: nothing here funded by chocolate companies and no small, one-off studies without a larger body of research backing them up. Take a look.
NUTRITION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Downingtown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Delish

15 Best Healthy Late-Night Snacks, According To A Nutritionist

We’ve all experienced it — you’re about to call it a night (maybe you’ve even already crawled into bed!) when your stomach enters the conversation with a loud rumbling and grumbling that’s definitely saying, “feed me!” Now what? Maybe you’ve heard warnings that pre-bed snacking will mess with your sleep or cause you to gain unwanted weight, or perhaps you’re all aboard the bedtime snack train but aren’t quite sure what to eat.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The 3-Ingredient Spiced Coffee Recipe Nutritionists Swear By For Weight Loss

For anyone trying to lose weight, many experts recommend taking your coffee totally black (as opposed to sweetened with extra sugars, creamers or other unhealthy ingredients), but this is an acquired taste that not everyone can instantly adapt to. For this reason, we reached out to health experts about to learn more about spiced coffee, a trendy spin on your classic daily drink with additions of healthy, flavorful spices like cinnamon and honey. Read on for a spiced coffee recipe specially crafted for anyone who wants to lose weight healthily from nutritionist Izma Almasar, and more insight into the health benefits of its ingredients from registered dieitian Nataly Komova, RD.
WEIGHT LOSS
Pantagraph

'Welcome to Flatch' seeks to capture small-town life

What the world needs now is the empathy it takes to live in a small town, says Producer Jenny Bicks. “Small towns represent what we all should be aiming for.”. That’s why she and Paul Feig, a former producer of “The Office,” created “Welcome to Flatch,” a mockumentary about life in a small town.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grille#Indian#Vegan#Food Drink#The Eagleview Town Center#Bluefin Eagleview#Good Life Organic Kitchen#Twin Valley Coffee#Mds
Boston 25 News WFXT

Robotic chef serves first burgers in new vending machine concept

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A new touch screen vending machine is offering cooked-to-order hamburgers for customers in New Jersey. RoboBurger is now in place at the Newport Centre mall in Jersey City, New Jersey. Roboburger, which bills itself as a “restaurant in miniature” in a press release, promises to make restaurant-quality hamburgers from scratch in about six minutes.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
VISTA.Today

After ‘COVID Devastated Skin at a Global Level,’ Kennett’s Genesis HealthCare Seizes Opportunity to Transform

Kennett Square-based Genesis HealthCare is looking to add around 200 wound care experts nationwide as part of its newly launched program that aims to boost skin health and improve wound prevention and treatment, writes Kimberly Marselas for McKnight’s Long-Term Care News. “COVID devastated skin at a global level,” said...
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
Country
India
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
LiveScience

What is a lymphatic drainage massage and how does it work?

Lymphatic drainage massage is a type of massage therapy that may help to relieve swelling that occurs when medical treatment or poor health causes blockages to the lymphatic system. This is the part of the body that protects us from infection and disease. Certain health conditions - including obesity, inflammation,...
FITNESS
VISTA.Today

Learn About Trailblazing Women Who Called West Chester Home on Chester County History Center’s Walking Tour

Image via Chester County History Center. Women make up half the population, yet their stories have often been neglected, excluded, or marginalized in public memory. West Chester, long the center of battles for equality and civil rights, has been home to several trailblazing women who left an indelible mark on the history of law, abolition, suffrage, education, politics, and science.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Food52

How to Light a Charcoal Grill for Smoky, Summery Flavor

The start of summer is not defined by when the weather reaches a certain temperature or when school is no longer in session. It’s not entirely about when lines start forming at the ice cream truck or when community pools open up. It’s when I can walk around my neighborhood (because yes, the weather has reached a pleasant temperature) and I can smell the aroma of a charcoal grill in the air. Yes, starting a charcoal grill is a little bit more challenging and time-consuming than using a gas grill. But I firmly believe that the final flavor is so much better. You simply can’t replicate the charred, smoky flavor of charcoal from gas. Here’s exactly how to start a charcoal grill so that you too can enjoy the best burgers, kebabs, and salmon fillets all summer long.
FOOD & DRINKS
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy