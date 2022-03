ST. LOUIS — Victims who were robbed at gunpoint at a downtown convenience store waited about three hours to get through to a 911 dispatcher Tuesday. The robbery happened at 10:25 a.m. at the James Henry Provisions store in the 400 block of N. 4th Street, but it was not reported to police until about 1:30 p.m., according to police sources familiar with the investigation.

