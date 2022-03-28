ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Monday: Basketball powerhouses and high-level football recruiting

By Bobby Burton about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pcUYc_0eruqpCl00
Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The more things change, the more they actually stay the same. The four members of college basketball’s Final Four are not new to the college basketball elite.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting
GreenwichTime

No. 2 UConn women’s basketball vs No. 1 NC State: Time, TV and what you need to know

Where: Total Mortgage Arena (Bridgeport) Records: UConn (28-5), NC State (32-3) A solid starting five: UConn coach Geno Auriemma has used 11 different starting lineups this season with injuries forcing eight players to miss at least two games or more. With Paige Bueckers back to playing a full load of minutes, the Hall of Fame coach debuted his latest lineup in last weekend’s opening rounds: Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Aaliyah Edwards and Christyn Williams. The five have gone 3-0 with a 43.3 field goal percentage while averaging 27.8 minutes on the court.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WFAE

The Final Four are set in this year's March Madness

The Final Four are set for this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament: Rivals North Carolina and Duke will face off in one semifinal; in the other, Kansas will face Villanova. North Carolina cut short a stunning Cinderella run by Saint Peter's University — a small New Jersey school that entered...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Coach K sets record for most Final Four appearances: NCAA basketball media reacts

Coach K’s final March Madness run added another historic milestone as Duke’s win over Arkansas helped Krzyzewski reach his record 13th Final Four. Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA Tournament run with Duke has been a truly historic one. A win over Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 helped Krzyzewski become the first coach to ever win 100 NCAA Tournament games and tonight’s 78-69 win over Arkansas secured another spot in the record books for Coach K.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Connecticut Post

SEEN: UConn women’s basketball NCAA Elite Eight 2022

Fans gathered to watch as the UConn women’s basketball team played North Carolina State University Wolfpack in the Elite Eight tournament on Monday, March 28, 2022. The game was part of the NCAA tournament’s Bridgeport Regional played at Bridgeport’s Total Mortgage Center Arena. Were you SEEN?
BRIDGEPORT, CT
On3.com

Lane Kiffin explains what new staff hires will mean for Ole Miss playbook

Ole Miss is coming off a strong season in 2021 and has plans to continue being a consistent contender in the SEC coming into the 2022 campaign. Although the Rebels have lost star quarterback Matt Corral to the NFL and a couple of key assistant coaches to different schools, head coach Lane Kiffin is confident that his program will stay successful moving forward.
NFL
KTVB

This Day In Sports: Laettner’s legacy shot beats Kentucky

One of the most famous shots in NCAA Tournament history sends Duke into its fifth consecutive Final Four. With the Blue Devils trailing Kentucky by one point in the final seconds of overtime, Christian Laettner took a long inbounds pass and buried a 15-foot turnaround buzzer-beating jumper to give Duke a 104-103 overtime victory. Almost forgotten is the fact that Laettner was 10-of-10 from the field and 10-of-10 from the free throw line as part of a 31-point performance. The Blue Devils would go on to win their second straight national championship with a 71-51 rout of Michigan.
BOISE, ID
On3.com

Daniel Jeremiah reveals updated NFL Draft quarterback rankings following pro days

Most pro days across the country are in the books, and gave NFL teams an additional look at some of the top prospects available in the 2022 NFL Draft. One of the most talked about positions in this NFL Draft class is the quarterback position. There isn’t a quarterback that is likely to be taken at the very top of the draft, and one in the top ten might be unlikely.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
54K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy