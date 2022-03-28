Monday: Basketball powerhouses and high-level football recruiting

One of the most famous shots in NCAA Tournament history sends Duke into its fifth consecutive Final Four. With the Blue Devils trailing Kentucky by one point in the final seconds of overtime, Christian Laettner took a long inbounds pass and buried a 15-foot turnaround buzzer-beating jumper to give Duke a 104-103 overtime victory. Almost forgotten is the fact that Laettner was 10-of-10 from the field and 10-of-10 from the free throw line as part of a 31-point performance. The Blue Devils would go on to win their second straight national championship with a 71-51 rout of Michigan.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO