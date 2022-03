TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was trapped in her vehicle after an accident involving a semi-truck on I-70 west of Topeka. Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in just after 9 p.m. Friday, for an accident at mile marker 347, near the exit to West Union Rd. Kansas Highway Patrol says the woman was removed from the vehicle and transported to a hospital, but they couldn’t say to what extent she may have been injured.

