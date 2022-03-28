ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns' Bismack Biyombo: Chips in off bench

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Biyombo had six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks over 17...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Massive Paul George dropped by Clippers coach Tyronn Lue

PLAYA VISTA – The LA Clippers practiced for the third time in the last week, and Paul George is slowly inching towards a return to the lineup, per Tyronn Lue. Paul George participated in 5-on-5 basketball on Sunday, a week after he first participated in 4-on-4 limited contact practice with the coaching staff. George had been ramping up over the last few weeks, and this is just another step in his return to the court.
NBA
WausauPilot

Melton, Bane lead Morant-less Grizzlies past Bucks, 127-102

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — De’Anthony Melton had 24 points, Desmond Bane added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies continued to win in the absence of scoring leader Ja Morant, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 127-102 on Saturday night. Dillon Brooks scored 19 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 and...
NBA
Person
Bismack Biyombo
Person
Javale Mcgee
ESPN

Doncic and Dallas face James and the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (31-43, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (46-29, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and LeBron James meet when Dallas hosts Los Angeles. Doncic ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 27.9 points per game and James leads the league averaging 30.1 points per game.
NBA
CBS Sports

How Duke's Jon Scheyer rose from 'special assistant' to Mike Krzyzewski's successor in eight seasons

The Duke basketball program is preparing to enter a new phase of its storied history with the looming retirement of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, but there will be a familiar face leading the Blue Devils next season. Former Duke great and current associate head coach Jon Scheyer is set to take over the program for the 2022-23 season following Coach K's retirement.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Alec Burks, R.J. Barrett lead Knicks past Pistons, 104-102

DETROIT (AP) — Alec Burks hit a 3-pointer for New York's final points and finished off Detroit with a last-second steal in the Knicks' 104-102 victory over the Pistons on Sunday. R.J. Barrett led New York with 21 points, Julian Randle had 20 and Burks and Immanuel Quickly had...
NBA
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Jokic Scores 35 In Nuggets’ 113-107 Win Over Oklahoma City

Nikola Jokic scored 35 points and missed a triple-double by two assists as the Denver Nuggets outlasted the scrappy Oklahoma City Thunder 113-107 on Saturday night. Jokic, who pulled down 12 rebounds, made all six of his shots from the floor and all six of his free throws in the second half as the Nuggets managed to split the season series with the Thunder 2-2.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Could Trail Blazers Look To Trade For Knicks’ Julius Randle?

The New York Knicks look like a team that is prime to make a big move this NBA offseason. The 2021-22 season was a disappointing one when you take into consideration how well the team played during the 2020-21 season when they earned the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
FOX Sports

OKC's Gilgeous-Alexander out for season with ankle soreness

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will sit out the rest of the season following an ankle injury. Gilgeous-Alexander has missed three of Oklahoma City's last four games with right ankle soreness. Coach Mark Daigneault said Monday night there was no reason to bring Gilgeous-Alexander...
NBA
numberfire.com

Javonte Green coming off Bulls' bench on Saturday

Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. DeMar DeRozan is returning to the court following a brief absence due to an adductor ailment. Now, he is ready to play and also start - as a result, Green will revert to a bench role.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Pascal Siakam carries Raptors to overtime win

Pascal Siakam scored a season-high 40 points in Monday's overtime win against the Celtics. He shot 17-for-29 from the field while adding 13 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Fantasy Impact:. A big night for Siakam who has been piling up the points recently including a 35-point effort a couple...
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Dazzles with career-high 33 points

Murray closed Monday's 123-120 win over the Rockets with 33 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes. Murray was only a few rebounds shy of a triple-double, which was an interesting shift for the guard. His double-doubles usually complete with a double-digit rebound total, as he's one of the best rebounding guards in the league. Murray's prolific totals have helped the Spurs close the gap with the Lakers for the 10th spot in the West, so expect Murray to keep it rolling with a playoff spot to aim for.
NBA
NESN

Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis Doubtful vs. Mavericks Tuesday

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports that Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis and LeBron James are doubtful for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. Davis hasn’t played since February 16. He was averaging the second most posts on the Lakers with 23.1 points. He also...
NBA
Reuters

Behind Dejounte Murray's 33, Spurs slip past Rockets

EditorsNote: changed Spurs’ record to 31-44 and half-game back in 2nd graf, adds Houston’s record to 4th graf, other minor edits. Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 33 points and added 11 assists and seven rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs capped a sweep of their four-game road trip with a 123-120 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Another day in the office

Booker accumulated 35 points (13-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 victory over the 76ers. Booker continues to boom for huge scoring performances. Across the Suns' ongoing eight-game win streak, Booker is averaging 33.0 points on 55.9 percent shooting from the field. On Sunday, Booker exploded for 22 points in the first quarter and never looked back. Phoenix has just three games this week, starting with Golden State on Wednesday.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Dorian Finney-Smith Says Dirk Nowitzki's Offense Was His Defense; Jason Kidd Agrees

Dirk Nowitzki has one of the most impressive careers to look back on. He is an NBA Finals MVP that overcame a super-team to become champion, a former MVP, one of the all-time leaders in scoring, and holds the record for most consecutive years played for a single franchise in NBA history for his 21-year stint with the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
CBS Sports

