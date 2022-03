The Minnesota Wild recorded their fifth straight win when they took down the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime on Saturday. It was the debut of their new goaltender Marc-André Fleury, and he made an impression. They kicked things off with a goal near the halfway mark of the first period and kept that lead until the second. The Blue Jackets climbed their way back with two goals in the second period to steal the lead. Their second goal deflated the Wild’s energy until late in the final period.

