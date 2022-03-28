ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

2022 WWE WrestleMania 38 card, matches, date, rumors, match card, predictions, start time, location

By Brent Brookhouse
CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's nothing quite like WrestleMania. In years good or bad, WWE's iconic event stands out as one show a wrestling fan cannot miss. That's no different this year, with WrestleMania 38 set for April 2 and 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The cards for the two-day event...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Returning To The Ring After Two+ Year Absence

Welcome back. Wrestlers are a little different than most mainstream athletes as retirement is not quite the same thing. While most athletes retire once and then stay retired, wrestlers will often come back for a one off match rather than having to take part in a full season. That means you can see some surprising returns, and that might be the case again later this year.
WWE
CinemaBlend

Rikishi Dropped His Top 5 WWE Wrestlers Of All-Time, And His List Is Really Interesting

Ask two wrestling fans for their all-time best lists, and the chances of getting identical ones are basically zero. That’s because everyone places different levels of importance on things like mic work, in-ring ability and actually winning matches. Does it matter if someone was never the top draw? How much should longevity count versus an amazing peak? Is there a particular era that’s more important? There’s just so much to consider.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s Wife Jessica Lockheart

In this post, we’ll be discussing Chris Jericho’s wife Jessica Lockheart as the primary subject. But before we get to her, it’s probably best to briefly summarize the pro wrestling star for those unaware of who he is. It cannot be disputed that Chris Jericho is one...
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Paul Wight Speaks Out On The Differences Between AEW and WWE

During an appearance on The Rob Brown Show, Paul Wight talked about how the AEW product is different from WWE:. “They’re two distinctly different products. I think WWE is always going to be that more storyline, soap-opera-driven type wrestling with high productions and all the effort they put into character backstage promos and development. Then AEW, we’re kind of cut and dry, to the point. Our characters that talk are guys that have important things to say and a lot of the stuff we do is right in the middle of the ring. You go out and you watch a kid like Dante Martin compete, or Rey Fenix, you see these guys in the ring and I’ve never seen anything like Rey Fenix or Dante Martin. I’ve been around a long time and I’ve seen some of the best high flyers ever, and I’ve never seen anything like Dante Martin and Rey Fenix.
WWE
411mania.com

Possible Name & Photo for Unified WWE & Universal Title

Roman Reigns said in part of his promo from Friday’s edition of WWE Smackdown that he would be crowned the “Undisputed WWE Universal Champion” after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. A photo making the rounds on social media shows a giant belt that WWE has been...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

MJF Says He And Cody Rhodes May Be “Fighting On The Exact Same Island”

Ariel Helwani welcomed AEW wrestler MJF to The Ariel Helwani Show this week to talk about a range of topics, including Cody Rhodes’ departure from All Elite Wrestling and his potential return to WWE. The Salt of the Earth noted that Vince McMahon’s company showed some interest in him...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Shuts Down Rumor About Her Relationship With Ronda Rousey

A new rumor that appeared online this weekend caught the attention of WWE’s Alexa Bliss, as it claimed she had heat with a certain top WWE star. “Bliss reportedly disliked Ronda due to her reckless in-ring style causing injuries,” it stated. “The shade thrown at Ronda from Alexa in a group chat with other WWE women confirmed the heat and the timing did see Bliss miss out on many months of action after getting banged up.”
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – March 28, 2022

WWE RAW Results – March 28, 2022. – The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton, Corey Graves and SmackDown’s Michael Cole.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: Possible Preview Of Undisputed WWE World Title

They have a plan. We are less than a week away from WrestleMania 38 and that means it is time to get ready for the biggest WWE match of the year. This time around that is going to be a championship unification match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. That means there is going to be one World Champion, but it is going to be something a little different than we have seen before.
WWE
hypebeast.com

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H Officially Announces His Retirement

After 25 years of wrestling for the WWE, professional wrestling icon Triple H has officially announced his retirement from the ring. During a recent appearance on Stephen A. Smith‘s “Stephen A’s World” for ESPN‘s First Take, Paul Michael Levesque, better known as Hunter Hearst Helmsley “Triple H,” revealed that he will never wrestle again. The 52-year-old WWE Hall of Famer noted that he experienced health issues back in September. Receiving a procedure for what has been discovered to be a genetic heart issue that caused heart failure, Triple H now has a defibrillator in his chest.
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jade Cargill Responds To Fans That Want Her To Transition To WWE

It is common these days for wrestlers to be asked who they put on their Mt. Rushmore of pro wrestling, and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill is no exception. Asked to name her Mt. Rushmore in an interview with Complex Unsanctioned, Jade Cargill gave her answer with little hesitation. “Chyna,...
WWE
FanSided

WWE rumors: Will Cody Rhodes be at Raw in Pittsburgh before WrestleMania?

All rumors indicate that Cody Rhodes will be at WrestleMania 38 and has already signed with WWE, but will he be on the pre-PPV Raw in Pittsburgh?. WWE WrestleMania 38 takes place on Saturday, Apr. 2 and Sunday, Apr. 3, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. While there are plenty of huge matches scheduled for the show, WWE and wrestling fans as a whole are wondering what is the latest with Cody Rhodes.
WWE
Fightful

Wrestlers React To Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a GI Jane joke. Wrestling feuds have started under more normal circumstances. Following the incident at the Oscars, wrestlers took to social media to post their reactions. Fans can learn more about the slap by clicking here.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Whether Cody Rhodes Is Expected To Appear On Tonight’s WWE Raw

Fightful Select has an update on where things stand with Cody Rhodes and WWE, with many speculating that he could appear on tonight’s go-home edition of Raw prior to WrestleMania 38 on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. According to Fightful, Rhodes was not on the internal script...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On The Rock’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 39

The Rock facing Roman Reigns is the current working idea to main event WrestleMania 39 next year, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. It is believed that The Rock himself wants to do the match, and people in the company know that. However, this one is not etched in stone or guaranteed at this point.
WWE

