ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

Coroner IDs Homewood man killed over weekend

By Bobby Mathews
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 1 day ago

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a Homewood man who was shot and killed...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 42

26-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham Wednesday was identified. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Earl Dancer was shot on Division Avenue around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Dancer was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died. Birmingham Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bessemer, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Bessemer, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Homewood, AL
Homewood, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
WAFF

Marshall County deputies warn of legal drug sold at local stores

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A few stores in Marshall County have been selling an item that contains the ingredient, THC-O. According to a Facebook post from the Marshall County Sherriff’s Office, THC-O is a compound derived from federally legal hemp plants. Unlike marijuana, it does not contain THC, however, once metabolized THC-O will turn to THC and cause a “high” for the consumer.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Yates
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ids#Coroner#The Tribune
WJBF

Aggravated Assault suspect in custody after a year on the run

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A man accused of shooting a stranger in 2021 is now behind bars. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says in March of 2021, 32-year old Reginald Jerome McGee shot a man and his uncle inside of a car on the 2100 block of MLK Blvd. Authorities say the victim was shot once […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WALA-TV FOX10

Citing largest amount of promethazine he’s seen in one car, judge revokes bond of Mobile murder defendant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused murderer who was out on bail is heading back to jail after a judge removed his bond Tuesday because of a new arrest. Darrion Montreal Johnson, 31, is one of five people charged with killing a 62-year-old woman on Roderick Road in September 2020. It was revenge, authorities said at the time, for a murder that the woman’s son is accused of committing.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

2 Morgan County deputies disciplined after incident on plane

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County Deputy is no longer on the force, while another is being disciplined for their actions on a plane in February. According to the Birmingham Police Department, on Feb. 26, officers assigned to the airport precinct division were made aware of a disturbance on a flight heading to Tampa, Florida. When officers arrived, they found four intoxicated passengers who refused to wear a mask. The four were later taken off the flight.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy