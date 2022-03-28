Mother, son critically hurt after car jumps curb in Harlem

NEW YORK -- A mother and her 6-year-old son were critically hurt after police say a car jumped a curb and hit them Monday in Harlem .

Neighbors told CBS2's Christina Fan the crash is an all-around tragedy. Tragic for the mother and son fighting for their life at the hospital and also for the driver, who may have suffered a medical emergency.

Video shows an unsuspecting mom and child walking down a Harlem sidewalk when out of nowhere, a car careens towards them.

The trail of wreckage was enough to leave the neighborhood in distress.

"First impression is how, why?" one person said.

"He was flying. When he got here he propelled," another said.

Witnesses said a loud boom jolted them to their feet at 8:30 a.m. on Monday near West 145th Street and Malcom X Boulevard. Police said the 68-year-old driver of the now-totaled red car likely suffered a medical episode, causing him to lose control. The vehicle hopped onto the sidewalk, hit both mom and child, crashed into a flower stand, and damaged several other cars before finally coming to a stop halfway up the block.

"You on the safe sidewalk, you think you're good. I'm really at a loss for words," Harlem resident Rashid Nettles said.

Witnesses said both victims were so severely injured, they were too afraid to touch them. Paramedics rushed both the 38-year-old mom and 6-year-old boy to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

"Like, I was just across the street. I crossed the street and got on the bus. Like, I could have been one of the people hit," resident Soulaysa Mitchell said.

Police spent hours Monday morning reconstructing the scene, but whatever results the investigation reveal, neighbors said there are some answers they'll never receive.

"What can we do? Man, I wish I knew," Nettles said. "Just always be aware. That's the best advice I can give. Try to be as aware as possible, even if you think you are in a safe place, truly understand the danger that's around you."

Police said the driver was also taken to the hospital in serious condition. It is unclear what type of medical episode he may have suffered before losing control.