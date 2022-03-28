Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 03:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hale FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following county, Hale. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving showers and thunderstorms. This will cause continued flooding of creeks, streams, and low lying areas across Hale County through the remainder of the evening. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Greensboro, Moundville, Akron, Newbern, Greensboro Municipal Airport, Sawyerville, Wedgeworth, Evansville, Harper Hill, Havana, Cedarville, Wateroak, Moundville Airport, Phipps, Elliots Creek and Laneville.
