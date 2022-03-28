ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Contaminated Property on East Gay Street in West Chester May Finally Have a Buyer

 1 day ago

Image via Bill Rettew, Daily Local News.

The former Davis Oil property in West Chester that is currently owned by the Davis Estate may have a potential buyer, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News

Located on 614 East Gay Street, the contaminated site used to be a storage and distribution center for heating oil. Now, the Davis Estate is working with a third-party firm to negotiate a deal with the buyer, whose identity is unknown. 

Neighbors think the 1.3-acre property is an eyesore.  

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is collaborating with investors to remediate the property. Additionally, the DEP will work to treat and process groundwater. There will be no residential use for the property.

“We are optimistic that the sale will happen soon,” said Borough Manager Sean Metrick.  

The borough has fined the Davis Estate for not complying with a notice of a demolition violation but is considering waiving the $12,000 sum if a sale proceeds. 

Read more about the property in the Daily Local News

Comments / 2

Katie Griffith
1d ago

the former owner should be financially responsible for the contamination left behind. why do taxpayers continuously pay for clean up, after a business closes. it's done often by former owners, who destroyed the location, after making their profits, and leave the decontamination for the tax payers. the cleanup moneyshould be collected when the business opens, so we don't have to pay their bills, without a cent of profits to the taxpayers cleaning up their contamination.

Reply
3
 

