Contaminated Property on East Gay Street in West Chester May Finally Have a Buyer

Image via Bill Rettew, Daily Local News.

The former Davis Oil property in West Chester that is currently owned by the Davis Estate may have a potential buyer, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.

Located on 614 East Gay Street, the contaminated site used to be a storage and distribution center for heating oil. Now, the Davis Estate is working with a third-party firm to negotiate a deal with the buyer, whose identity is unknown.

Neighbors think the 1.3-acre property is an eyesore.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is collaborating with investors to remediate the property. Additionally, the DEP will work to treat and process groundwater. There will be no residential use for the property.

“We are optimistic that the sale will happen soon,” said Borough Manager Sean Metrick.

The borough has fined the Davis Estate for not complying with a notice of a demolition violation but is considering waiving the $12,000 sum if a sale proceeds.