This Sunday, Hollywood’s elite will walk the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards. However, despite its seven Oscar nominations, apparently “West Side Story” actress Rachel Zegler, the lead actor of the film that the story revolves around, has not been invited tothe ceremony. The young actress revealed to a fan on social media that she shockingly won’t be attending the star-studded event this Sunday. This is undoubtedly odd given that the Steven Spielberg remake is one of the biggest contenders for awards this year, and again, she’s the lead actor.

