ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

JRM lifts mask mandate

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 1 day ago

Joint Region Marianas has lifted the mask mandate. Those who enter Guam Naval Base are no longer required...

www.pncguam.com

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Hartnell Community College to lift indoor mask mandate

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION)- Students at the Hartnell Community College will be able to enter most indoor campus facilities without a mask. Hartnell will lift its indoor mask mandate at all campus locations starting on Monday, March 21st. The post Hartnell Community College to lift indoor mask mandate appeared first on KION546.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Joint Region Marianas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Black reparations panel could decide who gets compensation

California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations is at a crossroads, with members divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation as atonement for a slave system that officially ended with the Civil War but reverberates to this day. Some members want to limit financial and other compensation to descendants of enslaved people while others say that all Black people in the U.S., regardless of lineage, suffer from systemic racism in housing, education and employment. The task force could vote on eligibility on Tuesday after putting it off last month.Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation creating the two-year reparations task...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy