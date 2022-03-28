Get a behind-the-scenes look at DreamWorks movies in new MAC exhibition

SPOKANE, Wash. — Everyone’s most likely seen or heard of a DreamWorks movie.

At the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, you can see them in a way you never have before.

This exhibition gives you a behind-the-scenes look at all things DreamWorks animation.

From Shrek to Kung Fu Panda to How To Train Your Dragon, you can see how these beloved films made it from sketch to screen.

It’s a process that’s never been on public display in the United States — until now.

“To be the first museum in the United States to host this is a big achievement for the MAC and our board of trustees and our staff as well. Our staff really pulled off a big feat here,” said Wes Jessup, the MAC’s Executive Director.

It’s called DreamWorks Animation The Exhibition: Journey from Sketch to Screen.

Those who see it at the MAC will find themselves immersed in the worlds of popular DreamWorks films — and seeing through the eyes of the people who created them.

“We’re able to get behind-the-scenes of these movies and everybody’s familiar with the content, but we aren’t as familiar with how they come up with the sketch at the very beginning and are able to tell these stories and eventually create these extraordinary worlds that are visual and interesting and exciting,” said Jessup.

The exhibition is divided into four areas: character, story, world and the drawing room.

“That was just kind of the way that they broke it down because that’s how animators often think,” said Jessup. “These are character-driven films they’re character-driven stories and DreamWorks has always really focused on character as a jumping off point.”

See how characters like “Po” from Kung Fu Panda were drawn, colored and animated into story scenes.

Find out what inspired the landscapes of the Prince Of Egypt, Madagascar, even Shrek’s swamp.

The drawing room is where you get to operate like a DreamWorks animator and create a masterpiece of your own.

We have so many artists in our community, we have so many children who are extraordinarily creative and I want this show to inspire them.

The exhibition was created in Melbourne, Australia at the Australian Center for the Moving Image — or ACMI.

“They’re a very popular museum there in Australia and they developed this exhibition in collaboration with some of the animators from DreamWorks several years ago,” said Jessup. “We’re really proud that Spokane gets to host the show.”

After being in eight countries and 13 museums around the world, it made it’s U.S. Debut on Sunday in the Inland Northwest.

The exhibition will be here until September 11, 2022. For more information and to buy tickets, see the MAC website.

The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture is open Tuesday – Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every Third Thursday of the month from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.