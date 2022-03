Cesc Fabregas has slammed Paris Saint-Germain fans for their treatment of Lionel Messi, telling the club, they have "never had a player like this in their lives". Following the Champions League round of 16 exit at the hands of Real Madrid, who were 2-0 down in the tie before Karim Benzema did his thing, furious PSG fans took their frustrations out on the star players.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO