West Chester — Where There’s ‘No Shortage of Places for Adults to Get a Haircut’ — Now Has an Alternative for Kids

The Enright family at Sharkey's Cuts for Kids. Image via Bill Rettew, Daily Local News.

Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids, an award-winning franchise with more than 100 locations across the country, where kids can get a haircut and even host a birthday party, has come to West Chester, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.

Co-owners Brian and Sabine Enright were inspired by their son, Caiden, to make haircuts more enjoyable for young children.

“At Sharkey’s, we create that atmosphere for children to feel comfortable, so when it’s time to get their hair cut, it’s time to go to Sharkey’s,” said Brian.

Kids want something different with their haircut experience. They can sit in a police cruiser, Barbie jeep, Lightning McQueen or NASCAR race car, Mini Cooper, and more while watching their favorite cartoons or Netflix. There’s an X-Box station set up for older kids, and a glamour station for girls. They also can choose from a ring, nail polish, or mock tattoo before they leave.

“In West Chester, there is no shortage of places for adults to get their hair cut, but we find we offer a very nice alternative for kids,” said Brian. “It’s super rewarding seeing the reaction of the children when you give them a balloon or a princess ring.”