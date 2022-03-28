ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

West Chester — Where There’s ‘No Shortage of Places for Adults to Get a Haircut’ — Now Has an Alternative for Kids

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YfhmR_0erunsX300
The Enright family at Sharkey's Cuts for Kids.Image via Bill Rettew, Daily Local News.

Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids, an award-winning franchise with more than 100 locations across the country, where kids can get a haircut and even host a birthday party, has come to West Chester, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.

Co-owners Brian and Sabine Enright were inspired by their son, Caiden, to make haircuts more enjoyable for young children.

“At Sharkey’s, we create that atmosphere for children to feel comfortable, so when it’s time to get their hair cut, it’s time to go to Sharkey’s,” said Brian. 

Kids want something different with their haircut experience. They can sit in a police cruiser, Barbie jeep, Lightning McQueen or NASCAR race car, Mini Cooper, and more while watching their favorite cartoons or Netflix. There’s an X-Box station set up for older kids, and a glamour station for girls. They also can choose from a ring, nail polish, or mock tattoo before they leave. 

“In West Chester, there is no shortage of places for adults to get their hair cut, but we find we offer a very nice alternative for kids,” said Brian. “It’s super rewarding seeing the reaction of the children when you give them a balloon or a princess ring.” 

Read more about Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids in the Daily Local News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Coming to the Tri-State for the First Time

One of the most popular fried chicken chains in the country, which hasn't had a presence so far in the Northeast, is on the verge of coming to the market in a significant way. Bojangles, known for its chicken and also its iconic biscuits (with a heavy emphasis on breakfast), said this week it struck a franchise deal to open 10 stores in New Jersey.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
West Chester, PA
Lifestyle
City
West Chester, PA
WBRE

Pizza Hut’s new locations: How do pizza lovers feel?

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pizza Hut has started work on two new locations in Kingston and Pittston. Many residents want to know why a national chain would try to come back to an area with such a strong local pizza presence. Northeastern Pennsylvania is known for its pizza and locals have no problem letting you know […]
KINGSTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get A Haircut#Hairdo#Race Car#Haircuts#The Daily Local News#Lightning Mcqueen#Polish
MyChesCo

Deadly Shooting at Berkshire Square Shopping Center

WYOMISSING, PA — The Wyomissing Police Department announced a fatal shooting occurred at the Berkshire Square Shopping Center parking lot located at the intersection of Berkshire Blvd. and State Hill Rd. in Wyomissing, Berks County, Pennsylvania on March 19, 2022, just before 4:00 pm. Authorities stated that upon the...
WYOMISSING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Hair Care
103GBF

Where To Buy Mac & Cheese And Pizza Flavored Ice Cream In Indiana And Kentucky

A few new and unique flavors of ice cream have gone on sale this week that you might want to try simply for curiosity's sake. Remember when Little Debbie created the Christmas Tree Cake ice cream? It was a massive hit. Such a hit, that it was nearly impossible to find on the shelf at the store. Then, earlier this year, Little Debbie released several ice cream flavors inspired by their snacks. Those were much easier to find, and might I add, that the Honey Bun ice cream was delicious. While these were ice cream food mash-ups that we didn't know we needed, they were welcomed with open arms. Now, there are a few new ice cream/food mashups that are coming out that are being met with a little more hesitation.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WFMZ-TV Online

Cheesesteak blogger visits West Reading shop

READING, Pa. -- At Tony's of West Reading - the staff is busy grilling up cheesesteaks - including one for a customer in a glittery green jacket. "The roll looks like it's cut perfectly down the middle," Jim Pappas. Jim Pappas of Delaware really knows his cheesesteaks. "I came up...
WEST READING, PA
Daily Local News

Lighting of luminaries marks spring’s arrival in West Chester

WEST CHESTER — With the dusk time lighting of about 400 luminaries, the Friends of Everhart Park in West Chester celebrated the first day of Spring on Sunday, at the labyrinth in the park’s southwest corner. Walking the 600-foot-long path etched by stone is a chance for those seeking solace to reflect and unwind.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America

Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings & Closings: Business happenings around the area

Crumbl Cookies has opened in the Broadcasting Square shopping center in Spring Township. The chain's Milk Chocolate Chip cookie is a staple, with a rotating menu providing four or five specialty flavors weekly. Some cookies are served warm -- iced oatmeal, or peanut butter featuring Snickers -- and some chilled, such as the Key Lime pie variety.
ALLENTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy