MCCI meeting

NELSONVILLE – On Monday, March 21 the Nelsonville Water Department is shutting off water service for all services west of Pine Grove Drive to include West Washington Street from Pine Grove Drive to Dorr Run Road, all of Dorr Run Road, Wend Road, Diamond Brick Road, Scenic Lane and Ohio Health Urgent Care. The shut-off will start between 9:30 and 10 a.m., and last about 1-1/2 hours. It is due to work on the waterline, allowing crews to tie in a new line. After water service is restored there will be a boil order in effect until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22. During the boil order cooking and drinking water should be boiled for three minutes before being consumed.

NELSONVILLE, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO