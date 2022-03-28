ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Breakfast Spots in Chester County

The online culinary resource PhillyBite Magazine has ranked, in no particular order, the five best breakfast spots in Chester Chester, a tall task considering the plethora of options that foodies have in this neck of the woods.

Nudy’s Café, with several locations throughout the county, offers a casual breakfast and lunch menu filled with both classic and modern meals, such as a stack of thick pancakes or avocado toast. 

Two Bird’s Café is a family-run restaurant in West Chester that features dishes filled with fresh items that Chefs Justin and Jess source locally.  

In Chester Springs, Bloom Southern Kitchen was built in the 1850s as the Eagle Tavern. As a farm-to-table restaurant, the interior is decorated with a mural by a local artist and farm-style chairs and benches. 

Café Americana in Kennett Square is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. With a casual atmosphere and traditional menu, the café is popular in southern Chester County.

Finally, The Coffee Cup in Downingtown has served the tastiest breakfast and lunch since 1958. The old-fashioned American menu boasts filling omelets and warm French toast. 

Read more about the five best breakfast spots in Chester County from PhillyBite Magazine.

