Monday’s deals: $150 AirPods 3, LG OLED TVs, Goli supplements, more

By Maren Estrada
 1 day ago

It’s the start of a new week, which means it’s also the start of all new daily deals that are going to blow you away. At the top of the list we have Apple’s #1 best-selling AirPods 3, which are on sale at the lowest price of 2022 so far. LG OLED TVs are also back down to Black Friday prices, and wildly popular Goli gummy supplements are on sale with deep discounts for one day only. And that’s just a small sampling of what’s in store on Monday.

In this big roundup, we’re going to showcase all the best deals we found on Monday, March 28, 2022.

5 best deals of the day on Monday, March 28

To kick things off, we’re going to share our five favorite deals of the day.

Every sale in this big roundup is obviously impressive. But these top 5 daily deals are extra special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products out there.

  1. Apple’s best-selling AirPods 3 are down to just $149.98, the lowest price of 2022 so far — also, AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 have impressive discounts
  2. Super-popular Goli gummy supplements are on sale with deep discounts for one day only
  3. LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are on sale at the lowest prices ever, matching LG’s Black Friday deals from last year!
  4. #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $5.99 each — that’s the lowest price ever!
  5. The top-rated KIZEN digital meat thermometer with 43,000 5-star reviews is on sale for only $13.59, today only

Needless to say, that’s just the tip of the iceberg today.

Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

  • Apple’s super-popular iPad Air 4 has a huge $130 discount right now for a new all-time low price
  • #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $5.99 each — that’s the lowest price ever!
  • Want to spend even less? Esicoo Wi-Fi smart plugs are somehow on sale for just $4.49 each when you buy a 4-pack, but they’ll definitely sell out soon
  • This 🇺🇦 Ukraine Flag 🇺🇦 is the #1 best-seller on Amazon right now — pick one up while it’s under $10

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

  • The brand new iPad Air 5 with Apple’s blazing-fast M1 chip just got its first discount ever at Amazon!
  • Also, Apple’s super-popular iPad Air 4 has a huge discount of $130 off today — that means you can get one for just $469.99!
  • Does your car have Apple CarPlay? Turn it into wireles CarPlay for just $77 with this deal on the CarlinKit 3.0 wireless CarPlay adapter!

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Check out more of today’s hottest daily deals right here:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Digital Trends

This deal drops the price of this LG OLED TV by $600 at Walmart

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup with an OLED TV, here’s your chance to buy one for a much lower price than usual. While most of these TVs may still be beyond your budget even with retailers’ OLED TV deals and 4K TV deals, you can currently purchase the 55-inch LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV from Walmart TV deals at $600 off, which brings its price down to a more affordable $1,197 from its original price of $1,797.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Thursday’s deals: $4 Alexa smart plugs, Microsoft Office discount, $30 Wi-Fi extender, more

Late March means that the weather is finally starting to heat up. More importantly, it also means that the daily deals are starting to heat up! We dug up tons of amazing sales on Thursday and you won’t believe how good they are. From $4 Alexa smart plugs and a $30 TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender to a rare discount on Microsoft Office, we’ve got all the bases covered.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Save $100 on AirPods Max in All Colors, Plus More of The Best Headphone and Earbud Deals

A great pair of headphones can make your workday or workout so much more enjoyable. As people begin commuting again and returning to the office, it's time to upgrade your old earbuds. Companies are perpetually upgrading their over-ear and in-ear options to make the perfect wearable sound system for the most refined audiophiles, as well as the casual listeners. No matter what you need headphones for, there are deals to help you spend less for better quality sound.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Apple’s AirPods Max, the latest iPad mini, and other great deals are available today

We start today’s deals with Apple’s best headphones in the market, as the AirPods Max are currently receiving a $100 discount that leaves them up for grabs at $449. Apple’s AirPods Max come in five different color options, and they are all receiving the same treatment, so you won’t have to compromise. These wireless headphones feature an Apple-designed dynamic driver that provides high-fidelity audio, active noise cancelation, transparency mode, Spatial Audio, and up to 20 hours of battery life. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can consider the Apple AirPods Gen-3 that are selling for 169 after receiving a $10 discount.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Friday’s deals: $6 Kasa smart plugs, JBL portable speakers, Coway air purifiers, more

Happy Friday, bargain hunters! We’ve rounded up the very best Amazon deals and other online deals we could find today. If there’s a better way to welcome the weekend than by saving money on best-selling products, we don’t know what it is. There are so many deals to enjoy today, like all-time low prices on TP-Link Kasa smart plugs and Coway air purifiers. JBL portable Bluetooth speakers are also on sale with deep discounts!
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Monday’s deals: $5 covid tests, $175 AirPods Pro, $30 off iPad Air 5, Samsung Z Fold & Flip, more

The new week is starting off with some truly incredible Amazon deals on Monday. From $5 COVID-19 home test kits to deep discounts on Samsung smartphones, we’ve got all the bases covered. You’ll also find all-time low prices on best-selling air fryers, Alexa smart plugs, and much more. Plus, Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro are down to the lowest price of 2022 so far!
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple’s $429 iPhone performance crushes the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra

There’s no point comparing the $429 iPhone SE 3 with the $1,199.99 Galaxy S22 Ultra, some might say, even though both of them are 2022 smartphones. The former is a mid-range device, the cheapest new iPhone that you can buy from Apple. The latter is Samsung’s best possible Galaxy S22 model and the revival of the Note series.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Wednesday’s deals: Apple MacBook sale, $32 soundbar, $4 smart plugs, $110 AirPods, more

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to buy a new Apple laptop, you need to see the Amazon deals we found for you on Wednesday. The newest MacBook Air with M1 starts at just $949 today. On top of that, you can save $200 on a 13-inch MacBook Pro or $250 on a 14-inch MacBook Pro! Other top deals include Alexa smart plugs for $4.49 each, a best-selling soundbar for $32.20, AirPods deals from $109.99, and plenty more.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

This best-selling weighted blanket was $80, but today it’s only $40

The best weighted blankets are incredibly popular because they help people fall asleep and stay asleep. Right now, Amazon is running a big sale that slashes the #1 best-selling option to the lowest price we’ve seen. The YnM weighted blanket lineup is beloved by Amazon shoppers, and today, prices start at just $39.80.
RETAIL
Apple Insider

Daily deals March 22: up to 35% off Anker charging accessories, $303 off LG C1 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV, $26 off Apple Pencil

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Tuesday's topdeals include up to 35% off Anker chargers and cables, the LG C1 Series 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV for $1,197, and $26 off Apple Pencil (2nd Gen). The Xbox Series X is in stock right now at Walmart for Xbox All Access members.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Tuesday’s deals: Kitchen essentials, $150 AirPods 3, $130 off iPad Air, Bose sale, more

March is almost over and online retailers are definitely going out with a bang. There are so many amazing deals out there on Tuesday, you won’t believe it. From kitchen essentials and Bose headphones to AirPods 3, iPad Air, and so much more. You’ll find amazing discounts and fantastic one-day sales with prices you won’t believe. But these end-of-the-month sales are almost over, so you’ll need to hurry or you’ll miss out on the action.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Netflix subscribers are getting 3 more free games in March

For the past several months, Netflix has been steadily expanding its selection of free mobile games for subscribers. Netflix Games initially launched on Android last November before its arrival on iOS days later. At the time, there were only five free games available, including the two based on the Netflix original series Stranger Things. As of last month, the Netflix Games library had grown to 14 titles, and even more arrived in March.
VIDEO GAMES
SheKnows

This 5-Star Pizza Wheel Is 40% Off & Will Cleanly Cut Your Pizza With Ease

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether it’s a mixer or a tiny TikTok tool, nothing is too small — or too great — for our kitchens. For years we’ve been working to create a kitchen that Martha Stewart herself would swoon over. We have the appliances, the tools that make everything easier, cleaning supplies — you get the idea, we’re obsessed with kitchen tools. But sometimes when we’re shopping, we take a bit of a gamble. Sometimes a TikTok famous product that looks amazing has some mixed reviews and it can be stressful. So why not treat yourself to a little kitchen tool with five stars across the board?
LIFESTYLE
Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

