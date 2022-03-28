Monday’s deals: $150 AirPods 3, LG OLED TVs, Goli supplements, more

It’s the start of a new week, which means it’s also the start of all new daily deals that are going to blow you away. At the top of the list we have Apple’s #1 best-selling AirPods 3, which are on sale at the lowest price of 2022 so far. LG OLED TVs are also back down to Black Friday prices, and wildly popular Goli gummy supplements are on sale with deep discounts for one day only. And that’s just a small sampling of what’s in store on Monday.

Apple’s super-popular iPad Air 4 has a huge $130 discount right now for a new all-time low price

right now for a new all-time low price #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $5.99 each — that’s the lowest price ever!

Want to spend even less? Esicoo Wi-Fi smart plugs are somehow on sale for just $4.49 each when you buy a 4-pack, but they’ll definitely sell out soon

This 🇺🇦 Ukraine Flag 🇺🇦 is the #1 best-seller on Amazon right now — pick one up while it’s under $10

🚨 AirPods 3 are on sale for only $149.98 today, which is the lowest price of 2022 so far

today, which is the lowest price of 2022 so far AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $197 instead of $249, which is what you’ll pay if you buy them from Apple

On top of that, AirPods 2 are down to $118.98 and AirPods Max have a massive $110 discount if you hurry

The brand new iPad Air 5 with Apple’s blazing-fast M1 chip just got its first discount ever at Amazon!

Also, Apple's super-popular iPad Air 4 has a huge discount of $130 off today — that means you can get one for just $469.99!

Beats wireless headphones start at just $49.95

Apple Watch Series 7 starts at just $339 right now, which is the lowest price of 2022

Also, the Apple Watch SE is $40 off in multiple colorways — prices start at $239.99

Finally, the 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 is $20 off at $199, but it’s almost sold out

MacBook Air starts at just $949, a $50 discount

On top of that, save $200 on a MacBook Pro (13-inch) or $250 on a MacBook Pro (14-inch)

Does your car have Apple CarPlay? Turn it into wireles CarPlay for just $77 with this deal on the CarlinKit 3.0 wireless CarPlay adapter!

You can also save on CarlinKit 3.0 adapters for older cars (2018-2019) and newer cars (2021-2022)

Super-popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 90,000 5-star reviews are half off at around $22!

are half off at around $22! Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 119,000 5-star ratings , and they’re $16.80 each right now!

, and they’re $16.80 each right now! You can also buy them on the Beckham website, but you’ll pay more than twice as much

Grab a Roku Streaming Stick 4K while it’s on sale for only $38.97 instead of $50

The incredible $100 Roku Ultra is down to $74

Or, pick up the entry-level Roku Express for just $24

Pick up an HP Chromebook 11a for just $139.98 instead of $260, or upgrade to the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 for $209.99 instead of $320

Anyone searching for a great Windows laptop deal should check out the ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 for $399.99 instead of $480

Score an Ultrean 4.2-quart air fryer with 22,000 5-star reviews for just $49.99 instead of $90

Or, upgrade to the white-hot Ultrean 6-quart air fryer XL for just $59.49, down from $110

🤫 SECRET SALE: Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99, the lowest price of all time!

Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99, the lowest price of all time! Use the coupon code ADDFTV at checkout

at checkout Not everyone is eligible, see details on Amazon’s terms & conditions page

You’ll find more Fire TV deals on this special Amazon page

Save $25 when you buy a Blink Outdoor Camera & Blink Mini bundle

Amazon is running big sales right now on Fire Tablets starting at $34.99!

There are so many more Amazon device deals… see them all right here 👈

Get the #1 best-selling Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 72,000 5-star Amazon ratings for just $26.95

There’s also a RARE sale on Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works!

The #1 best-selling Grand Way spring-assisted tactical pocket knife is down to $8.90 today

Or, get this sleek gunmetal version for only $3 more

