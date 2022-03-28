Man in critical condition after shooting, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was left in critical condition after an early-morning shooting in Memphis.
Memphis Police received a shooting call at 3191 Tyrol Court at 5:40 a.m.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
No suspect information was released.
The investigation is ongoing.
