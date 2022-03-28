ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man in critical condition after shooting, Memphis police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 1 day ago
Bar shooting: A man was left in critical condition after an early-morning shooting in Memphis. (Jason Doly/iStock)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was left in critical condition after an early-morning shooting in Memphis.

Memphis Police received a shooting call at 3191 Tyrol Court at 5:40 a.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

No suspect information was released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

