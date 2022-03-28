ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A warm & breezy start with rain/snow chances

By Amber Wheeler
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: Mostly cloudy skies as highs return to the 40s and 50s with increasing SE wind. Expect afternoon wind to...

KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
WBTV

First Alert Wednesday: Rain, with a few strong to severe storms

First Alert: Rain develops Wednesday, which will be heavy at times. As of now, there’s a severe weather threat for afternoon or evening thunderstorms. If things line up in the atmosphere, some could be strong to severe. The biggest threat would be from gusty winds. Dry, warm Tuesday before...
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
Fox 59

Colder weekend ahead; tracking winter mix overnight

Clouds loom overhead and passing showers will continue for this Friday, as highs struggle to reach the middle 40s (well below the seasonal average of 56°). Winter or heavier coats are a good call today, and keep the umbrella nearby for a steadier shower this afternoon and early evening.
WLUC

Spotty freezing rain before accumulating snow

A strong area of low pressure is still on track to move across the Lower Peninsula tomorrow. Ahead of it, we have spotty freezing rain today in the west and central U.P. Then tonight a round of wintry mix will eventually transition to widespread wet heavy snow. It will continue tomorrow with accumulation ranging around 3-6″ with 7-9″ in the higher elevations. There could be icy spots on roads today, but tomorrow it’ll be slushy snow. There could also be some power outages as easterly/southeasterly winds will gust around 30mph.
MyWabashValley.com

A cool week with rain and storms

Clear and cold tonight with a low of 23. A hard freeze tonight, cover sensitive plants. Mostly cloudy Monday with a high of 46. A cool week overall. Wednesday in the 70s is the outlier. System in Wednesday makes for rain likely with a few thunderstorms possible. A few showers,...
WGAL

Near Record Cold Monday

Yet another cold, cloud-filled, blustery day across the Susquehanna Valley with periods of flurries, graupel, and sprinkles. This is all thanks to a powerful upper-level disturbance crossing over the region with a big bend (trough) in the jet stream. Strong high pressure building over the High Plains & Great Lakes regions will continue to send cold, Canadian air into the region through the next couple of days.
natureworldnews.com

Heavier Storm to Bring Extreme Weather All Over American Northwest

After a storm passed through the Northwest on Saturday and Sunday, a second, heavier storm is anticipated to hit the region early next week, bringing flooding rain, severe winds, and mountain snow. First Two Storms. The first of two storms that delivered precipitation to the northwest United States dumped over...
MEDFORD, OR
CBS LA

Storm headed for Southern California to start the week with rain, snow

The unseasonably warm start to spring is about to make way for cooler temperatures, rain and snow. A Pacific storm system with an atmospheric river moisture source is on its way to Southern California, which will start seeing cloudier skies Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.  The storm could bring as much as 3 inches of rain to the region's mountains and as much as 1½ inches of rain to the valleys and coasts. It will also bring gusty winds, as strong as 50 mph in the mountains. The brief storm system could bring brief heavy downpours with minor flooding, so Monday morning commuters should beware of slick roads and minor mud and debris flows near recent burn areas. The storm could also bring several inches of snow to elevations above 6,500 feet.
96.7 The River

Rain, Snow Expected in Minnesota During Mid Week Storm

UNDATED -- The midweek storm system remains large but impactful weather will be limited or minor. There will be a period of heavy rainfall during the onset of precipitation Tuesday evening. Only minor snowfall accumulations are expected as the system evolves through midweek, but only a slight chance of freezing...
MINNESOTA STATE
Longmont Daily Times-Call

High of 54 with a chance of rain and snow today in Longmont

Longmont could see some rain and snow today, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 54 and an overnight low of 29, with a 90% chance of rain and snow. Thursday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of...
LONGMONT, CO

