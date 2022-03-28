A warm & breezy start with rain/snow chances

The unseasonably warm start to spring is about to make way for cooler temperatures, rain and snow. A Pacific storm system with an atmospheric river moisture source is on its way to Southern California, which will start seeing cloudier skies Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The storm could bring as much as 3 inches of rain to the region's mountains and as much as 1½ inches of rain to the valleys and coasts. It will also bring gusty winds, as strong as 50 mph in the mountains. The brief storm system could bring brief heavy downpours with minor flooding, so Monday morning commuters should beware of slick roads and minor mud and debris flows near recent burn areas. The storm could also bring several inches of snow to elevations above 6,500 feet.

