Police investigate after man found dead in Marion home

By Kaitlyn Luna
 1 day ago

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion police are investigating Monday after a man was found dead inside a home.

The man was found inside a home in the 300 block of Jones Avenue, according to Lt. Tony Flowers with the Marion Police Department.

At this time, police are treating the case as a homicide until they know otherwise. This case is still under investigation.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

