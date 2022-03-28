ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple’s CODA wins best picture at the Oscars

By Roland Hutchinson
 1 day ago
Apple’s movie CODA has won best picture at the 2022 Academy Awards, Apple won a total of three Oscars for the movie. As well as best picture, the star of the movie Troy Kotsur won an oscar, he is the first deaf male actor...

Related
purewow.com

This Movie Nabbed Best Picture at the Producers Guild Awards Which Could Mean It’s a Shoo-In to Win the Oscar

We've still got a week until the 94th Academy Awards, but we already have an idea as to what film could win Best Picture on Hollywood's biggest night. Last night, at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards, ﻿the producers of CODA—Fabrice Gianfermi, Philippe Rousselet and Patrick Wachsberger—took home the top prize for Best Theatrical Motion Picture, also referred to as the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Lady Gaga is named Best Actress while Maggie Gyllenhaal takes home Best First Film gong as they lead winners at New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Lady Gaga and Maggie Gyllenhaal led the winners at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown restaurant in New York City on Wednesday. Hitmaker Gaga took home the award for Best Actress for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in House Of Gucci while Maggie's directorial debut The Lost Daughter won the award for Best First Film.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Dune: Australian Greig Fraser wins Oscar for best cinematography

Australian Greig Fraser has continued Dune’s early run of wins at the 2022 Academy Awards, collecting the Oscar for best cinematography. Fraser beat fellow Australian cinematographer Ari Wegner, who was tipped to make Oscars history by becoming the first woman to win the category in the Academy Awards’ 94-years, for The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Cinematography Predictions

Click here to read the full article. Updated March 21: “Dune” cinematographer Greig Fraser won the feature film prize March 20 at the 36th annual ASC Awards (held at the organization’s clubhouse in Hollywood). He now has critical momentum going into Sunday’s Oscars, bolstered by his recent BAFTA prize and praise for his dark and gritty “The Batman.” However, don’t be surprised if Wegner (winner of the Critics Choice Award) pulls off an upset over her fellow Australian and becomes the first woman to win the Oscar for cinematography. Her director, “Power of the Dog’s” Jane Campion, is expected to win...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars 2022: Order of Awards Presented

The 2022 Oscars will take place at the Dolby on Sunday, where hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will recognize the best in film during the live telecast. Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog leads nominees with 12 nods. Other top-nominated films include Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' Wins Twitter Fan-Favorite AwardOscars: Best Costume Design Winner Jenny Beavan Says She "Nearly Said No" to Designing 'Cruella'Oscars: 'Drive My Car' Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi Thanks His Actors for Best International Film Win The 94th annual Academy Awards will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. The order in which the awards will be presented follows. Supporting actress Sound Cinematography Documentary short Visual effects Animated feature Animated Short Supporting actor International film Live-action short Costume design Original screenplay Adapted screenplay Score Film editing Documentary feature Production design Original song Directing Lead actor Makeup and hairstyling Lead actress Best picture Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.
MOVIES
NBC Connecticut

Oscars 2022: How to Watch The Academy Awards This Sunday Night

The most glamorous evening in Hollywood is almost here. The 94th Academy Awards, initially delayed due to the ongoing pandemic, is set to air on Sunday, March 27. Nominees were released in February, giving cinephiles over a month to catch up on nominees across 23 categories (there's still time to stream the Oscar-nominated movies, or just the best picture race), and stew over any snubs.
ENTERTAINMENT
Axios

The changed Oscars

For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars, AP's Jake Coyle writes. Why it matters: The Academy Awards will try to recapture their exalted place in...
MOVIES
Variety

Wanda Sykes Weighs In on Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appearing at Oscars: ‘Hollywood, We Can Get a Little Full of Ourselves’

Click here to read the full article. Before the Oscars, Amy Schumer made headlines by revealing that she had pitched a segment in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would appear via a livestream or pre-recorded video. While walking the red carpet, her Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes revealed she had a very different opinion about Zelenskyy potentially appearing. “I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin on Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV. “Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves, and we think that what we’re doing is all so...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

2022 Oscars: Everything to Know About the 94th Academy Awards

The 94th Annual Academy Awards are just a few days away! But, for as fun as awards season is, it can be hard to keep up with all the details leading up to Oscar Sunday. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars, from where and when to tune in, to which celebrities will appear, to some of this year’s biggest nominees!
MUSIC
ComicBook

CODA Movie: Where to Watch Best Picture Frontrunner

The 94th Academy Awards will take place tomorrow night and the temperature around Hollywood seems to be that Apple TV+'s CODA is the frontrunner for the top prize, Best Picture, potentially beating out Netflix's The Power of the Dog. The film, whose title is an anagram for child of deaf adults, was released back in August and can be watched with a subscription to the home of Ted Lasso, Apple TV+. CODA's rise to becoming the favorite for Best Picture is rooted in a few things, it began as an indie darling with a record-setting Sundance sale last year, but also checks two major boxes for Academy voters: It's a feel-good movie and a coming-of-age story. It also has inclusion baked into its premise as its cast is composed largely of actual actors that are deaf or hard-of-hearing.
MOVIES
Channel 3000

The best 2022 Oscar-nominated movies, according to critics

While not exactly the comeback Hollywood was hoping for, 2021 still represented a marked improvement over the preceding year. In terms of Oscar contenders, the major categories are once again primarily occupied by independent films that remain overlooked by the public at large. Even potential blockbusters such as “Nightmare Alley” and “West Side Story”—both in the running for Best Picture—fell far short of their commercial expectations. Showing greater signs of life is Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” which fared better at the box office and racked up 10 Oscar nominations (including Best Picture).
MOVIES
The Independent

Dune: Why Denis Villeneuve’s masterpiece should be the first sci-fi film to win Best Picture at the Oscars

Last month, the US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel called out Oscar voters for snubbing Spider-Man: No Way Home – the biggest superhero movie of the last year. “Why do Best Picture nominees have to be serious?” Kimmel lamented. “When did that become a prerequisite for getting nominated for an Academy Award?”Kimmel posed a question with no possible answer: what makes a movie good? If it was down to popularity, then Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige would have a mantlepiece glittering with Oscar trophies. But he doesn’t. A film does not have to be good from an artistic point of...
MOVIES
