Rain expected throughout Monday, into Tuesday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Get your umbrella out, you’re going to need it today in Kern County. Rain is moving in with half an inch of rain expected in the valley and mountains.
Areas near the Grapevine could see an inch of rain. We will see showers through Tuesday morning, then clearing skies are expected.
This will be the final rain event for March in the county but hoping for more wet weather for April.Stay up to date with your daily news, sign up for 17 News’ daily newsletter
Drive safe and watch for standing water on our roads around Kern County.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 0