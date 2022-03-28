ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Rain expected throughout Monday, into Tuesday

By Kevin Charette
KGET
KGET
 1 day ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Get your umbrella out, you’re going to need it today in Kern County. Rain is moving in with half an inch of rain expected in the valley and mountains.

Areas near the Grapevine could see an inch of rain. We will see showers through Tuesday morning, then clearing skies are expected.

This will be the final rain event for March in the county but hoping for more wet weather for April.

Drive safe and watch for standing water on our roads around Kern County.

