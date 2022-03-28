ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melville, NY

Man With Gunshot Wound Faces Drug Charges After Melville Crash

By Kathy Reakes
 1 day ago
A Long Island man was arrested after he was allegedly found shot and in possession of drugs. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man who was found shot in the arm after fleeing police has been charged with alleged possession of drugs, police said.

Daquan Cannon, age 31, of Wyandanch, was arrested on Sunday, March 27 after crashing his car in Melville.

Cannon was driving a 2011 BMW sedan eastbound on the South Service Road, east of Broadhollow Road when the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree around 8 p.m., police said.

Cannon fled the scene on foot but was caught a short distance away by a canine officer about 40 minutes later, police said.

When the officer found him, Cannon had a gunshot wound to his arm and was transported via Melville Fire Department ambulance to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Cannon was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance fourth-degree
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance fifth-degree
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.

He was also charged with an outstanding warrant.

Cannon will be arraigned at later date.

Detectives are seeking information on the shooting and encourage anyone with information to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

DIX HILLS, NY
Daily Voice

17-Year-Old Shot, Killed In New Haven

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed on a Connecticut street. The teenage boy was shot around 9 p.m., Sunday, March 20 in New Haven, on Orchard Place, between Orchard Street and Charles Street. Responding officers located the victim, who had been struck by gunfire, said Officer...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

