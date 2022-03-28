Man With Gunshot Wound Faces Drug Charges After Melville Crash

A Long Island man was arrested after he was allegedly found shot and in possession of drugs. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man who was found shot in the arm after fleeing police has been charged with alleged possession of drugs, police said.

Daquan Cannon, age 31, of Wyandanch, was arrested on Sunday, March 27 after crashing his car in Melville.

Cannon was driving a 2011 BMW sedan eastbound on the South Service Road, east of Broadhollow Road when the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree around 8 p.m., police said.

Cannon fled the scene on foot but was caught a short distance away by a canine officer about 40 minutes later, police said.

When the officer found him, Cannon had a gunshot wound to his arm and was transported via Melville Fire Department ambulance to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Cannon was charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance fourth-degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance fifth-degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.

He was also charged with an outstanding warrant.

Cannon will be arraigned at later date.

Detectives are seeking information on the shooting and encourage anyone with information to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

