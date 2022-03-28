Mahomes, Academy others react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On a night when Hollywood’s best gather in one place to honor and applaud film performances and productions at the Academy Awards, Will Smith became the center of attention after he confronted Chris Rock on stage and slapped him after a joke was made toward Smith’s Wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Social media endured an outburst of reaction to the live television incident including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who reacted like so many others did.

“Bro… … . .” Mahomes tweeted , followed by “Ain’t no way… .”

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry joined Mahomes in being shocked about Smith’s outburst.

“Like everybody.. I’m still in shock about the whole thing- but in all the unnecessary drama, at least we got the line of the night from Denzel…”In your highest moments, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you!” he wrote .

Denzel Washington, Bradley Cooper and Tyler Perry were seen pulling Smith aside during the commercial break to speak with him about the incident.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Rock did not file a police report following the incident.

Discussions on social media surrounding the confrontation include The Academy’s decision to not remove Smith from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. Statement from The Academy

Smith’s son, Jaden, responded to the incident by supporting his father for his actions.

“And That’s How We Do It,” Jaden tweeted .

While some argue that Rock’s joke about Pinkett Smith’s appearance was out of line, other comedians came to his defense saying Smith crossed the line when his reaction turned physical.

“Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian,” Comedian Kathy Griffin said . “Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”

Later in the evening, Smith won the award for Best Actor for his role in “King Richard.”

During his acceptance speech, he addressed the incident and apologized to The Academy.

I know, to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse. You gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you and you gotta smile and pretend like that’s OK. Will Smith acceptance speech

Smith referenced his character in “King Richard” as a protector of his family and that his actions imitate his role in the film as the “crazy father.”

