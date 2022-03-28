Easy DIY Headboards To Upgrade Your Bedroom

Creating your own DIY headboard doesn't have to be complicated: Even people without previous experience can tackle the DIY projects listed below. However, before thinking about how you can DIY a headboard, it's essential to think about what type fits your room size, décor, and use. There are average measurements that most commercial headboards follow according to bed size. For example, a twin-size headboard would be 38 inches by 75 inches, and a double or full size would be 54 inches by 75 inches. At the same time, a queen bedpost would be 60 inches by 80 inches, and a king-sized headboard would be 76 inches by 80 inches, according to Mattress Nut .

However, when deciding the length of your headboard, you also need to keep in mind the size of your bedroom . An oversized headboard wouldn't look good in a small bedroom with low ceilings because it would make the room appear even smaller. Another thing to keep in mind is how you use your bed. If you spend a lot of time sitting up in it, a taller headboard would be better since it would support your back. However, making sure the headboard fits your room's decor and style is the most important step.

Wood Pallet

Using a wood pallet as a headboard is one of the easiest ways to DIY a headboard. There is little you need to do other than find pallets . It's best to sand down any roughness, and you can stain and seal the wood if you wish.

Wood Slab

Using a slab of wood as a headboard is also relatively easy. You'll want to sand the wood, so it's smooth, stain it, and seal it afterward.

Bookcases

Using bookcases as a headboard is an innovative way to create more storage and design a room. In this picture, all the books have been flipped backward to match the room's decor.

Unique

Depending on your skillset, crafting a headboard like the one in the picture won't be too difficult. It involves power tools, but other than that DIY-ing it would not be much more than measuring the wood, staining it, and assembling it.

Painted Pallets

This headboard is a spin on a pallet headboard. It's been customized to fit the space's decor by painting each slat of wood a different color.

Tapestry

If you don't want a traditional headboard, hanging a tapestry on the wall behind a bed is a great idea.

Unstained Wood Slab

This child's bedroom has an unstained headboard, which should still be sealed to protect the wood. This headboard is made up of one large slab of wood in the back and two smaller pieces attached on each side.

Easy To Build Pallet

A headboard like this one takes the design of a pallet headboard up a level. It's structured the same way but uses thinner slats of painted white wood.

Upholstery

If you are skilled at upholstering, this headboard is a DIY project for you. You can customize the design by changing the fabric's color, texture, or pattern.

Stained Wood Slab

The stain of this slab of wood is what makes it feel high-end. It fits a room's decor well without necessarily matching the floors or the wood shelves.

No Headboard

This boho-styled bedroom doesn't include a headboard. Instead, the area above the bed is styled with two rattan mirrors.

Wainscoting

No headboard isn't weird. Instead, the walls can have wood panel wainscoting going across that acts as a headboard.

Canopy

Canopies are another way to design a room without a headboard. It takes up the space that a headboard would above the bed and can be left tucked behind or cover the entire bed.

Wood Slats

A headboard like this one looks luxurious and doesn't take any expertise to DIY. The basic headboard design is slats of wood stacked above each other and connected by a brace on the backside. You can customize the size and stain to fit your decor.

Creative Headboard

A unique headboard like this one can always be the focus of a room. It contains a few wide wood pieces with curved ends at different heights attached together. You can recreate this DIY exactly or change it to fit your style.

Read this next: 25 Small Bathroom Shelf Ideas That Will Maximize Your Space