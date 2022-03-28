15 Books With Curvy Characters That Don't Center On Weight Loss Storylines

Related
This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy. During Thursday's episode of the hit ABC medical drama, Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) received a surprise visit from both of her deceased mothers — her birth mother, Ellis Grey (Kate Burton) and her adoptive mother, Diane Pierce (LaTanya Richardson Jackson). Elsewhere, two romances leveled up.
'Bridgerton' Stars Nicola Coughlan & Adjoa Andoh Tease 'The Most Important Love Stories' of Season 2
Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In its first season alone, Netflix’s Bridgerton became a global sensation — the toast of the Ton. The drama earned a devoted following, watching the high-born, Regency-era Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) secure a match with notorious rake Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). In the second season of the sexy, scandalous series, all eyes turn to the eldest Bridgerton, Lord Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), and his scrupulous plot to find the perfect wife to...
I was about to go on a date with a hot guy from Bumble until a spotted a tiny detail that made me realise he’s a catfish
WITH billions of people using it, online dating is similar to gambling - you can never quite know what you're getting yourself into. Looking for love, one woman, unfortunately, wasn't so lucky and almost got catfished - if it hadn't been for one tiny detail she spotted. Taking it to...
SheKnows
Young & Restless Introduces a Third Party to Chance and Abby’s Marriage — That Just Might Be the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Them
Chance has finally agreed to seek help for his PTSD and The Young and the Restless has cast soap opera alum Jeremiah Jahi to step into the role of Dr. Huffman. Viewers can expect to first see the actor on Thursday, March 3, when Chance arrives for his initial session.
As Soap Vet Lands on Young & Restless, She Reveals Why She Left Her Frontburner Role
Some longtime viewers of daytime may recognize a familiar face on The Young and the Restless next week. One Life to Live alum Julia Montgomery will appear for one episode on Wednesday, March 23, as a Los Angeles real estate agent named Tanya, as reported by Soap Opera Digest — and there’s a fun twist. The actress is actually a licensed real estate agent and told the magazine, “The director allowed me to change around a few words to make it more realistic. I felt like I had free rein, which was fun.”
Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party
Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
Soap Opera Favorite Renewed Through 2024
The Bold and the Beautiful has officially been renewed! CBS on Wednesday, March 1 announced that the long-running soap opera has been renewed for two more years through the 2023-2024 season, extending the show through Seasons 36 and 37. The renewal comes as the series prepares to celebrate its 35th anniversary later this month.
Bold & Beautiful’s Annika Noelle Unpacks the Changes in Hope 2.0 — and the One Thing She and Her Character Will Never Share
She knows her alter-ego better than almost anyone, but that doesn’t mean they have the same tastes. Annika Noelle took on the role of Hope Logan back in 2018 when her predecessor, Kim Matula, left to pursue other projects, and quickly made the part her own. The character, who Noelle refers to as a “hopeless romantic,” was still hung-up on her first love, Liam Spencer, and still entangled in a long-running love triangle with him and Steffy, but she began dealing with more mature themes once the couple got pregnant.
Hallmark Recently Canceled Three Major Movie Series
Hallmark Channel might not see new installments in some of their favorite movie mystery sagas. The network has axed a trio of series over the past several months. The Picture Perfect Mysteries, Hailey Dean Mysteries and Matchmaker Mysteries movie franchises were all canceled between November 2021 and January 2022. While Hallmark never announced the cancellations in a formal matter, stars of each franchise spoke out about its decisions on social media.
Megan Thee Stallion Makes Her Oscars Debut in Head-Turning, High-Slit Gown
Megan Thee Stallion arrived in style for her first time at the Oscars. The rapper, 27, sparkled in a blue form-fitting strapless gown with a cutout, high slit and flowing train on the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards. She completed the look with strappy heels and silver jewelry, and showed off a glam cat-eye makeup look.
Former Days of Our Lives Heartthrob and When Calls the Heart Fave ‘Spring Into Love’ for Hallmark’s New Movie Lineup Featuring Romantic Rendezvous and Lovable Rescues
Primetime special sprinkled with a touch of daytime. Spring is right around the corner and the Hallmark Channel wants to celebrate with five Spring Into Love movies. Not only will fans get to view new premieres each Saturday from March 26, through April 23, they’ll get to see a few familiar faces, including former Days of Our Lives heartthrob Brant Daugherty (ex-Brian) and When Calls the Heart fave Chris McNally (Lucas), plus Another World and One Life to Live alum Eriq La Salle (Charles; Mike).
Pitch Perfect star lines up next TV show after Grey's Anatomy
Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin has signed onto a new CBS show, just days before his debut on Grey's Anatomy. The Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist actor is set to play the son of Geena Davis in an untitled legal drama written by Scott Prendergast. The upcoming series focuses on Astin as...
Woody Harrelson’s Wife: Everything To Know About Laura Louie, Plus His Previous Marriage
The Oscar-nominated star has been married twice! Find out all about Laura Louie and Nancy Simon here. Woody Harrelson is the epitome of a television actor making a successful transition to the big screen. The 60-year-old Texas native became a household name in the late 80s with his hilarious turn as the dim-witted, good-natured Woody on the sitcom Cheers before heading off for the movies. It wasn’t long before he was awarded with Oscar nominations for his work in 1997’s The People Vs. Larry Flynt, 2010’s The Messenger and 2018’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. While he may not have taken home the big prize, he certainly cemented himself as an A-list actor. More recently, he can be seen in Solo: A Stars Wars Story and the superhero flick Venom.
Weight Loss: A Journey & Some Advice
Originally Posted On: https://www.staceyinthesticks.com/2021/06/weight-loss-a-journey-some-advice.html. Great changes require a switch of mindset. Just like you seek expert support on Leak Detection, career prospects, and finances, before embarking on a weight loss journey, it’s crucial to consult with your doctor. Losing weight involves our mental and physical health. To reach optimal...
Motivational conversations have little impact on weight-loss efforts
It takes a lot of will to successfully lose weight, but a new research review suggests that "motivational" conversations with a health provider may make little difference. The review looked at studies that tested the effects of motivational interviewing, where a healthcare provider asks questions to encourage patients to talk about what they'd like to change and why.
Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway don't judge 'WeCrashed' characters
LOS ANGELES, March 18 (UPI) -- Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway said they hope audiences draw their own conclusions about their characters in WeCrashed, premiering Friday on Apple TV+. Leto and Hathaway play WeWork founders Adam and Rebekah Neumann. "These are people who had very sincere intentions," Hathaway said on...
Meet Russ's Big-City Attorney on The Thing About Pam Episode 2
The premiere episode of The Thing About Pam was a doozy, was it not? It’s hard to believe this limited series is based on actual events! In this week’s episode, “She’s a Helper,” the unexpected death of Betsy Faria (Kathy Mixon) has left her family in turmoil and angst.
Grey's Anatomy Debuted Skylar Astin's New Character, And Love May Already Be In The Air
Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the Season 18 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, called “Put the Squeeze on Me.”. Is the “JoLink” experiment over already? Grey’s Anatomy had BFFs Jo and Link hooking up for literally like a second, only to rip them apart again. While the two go back and forth figuring out how they feel about each other like some kind of Friends episode, it seems like Jo may have found something else to keep her focus, and that something else is Skylar Astin. The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist alum joined the cast of Grey’s in the most recent episode, “Put the Squeeze on Me,” and there are already sparks flying between his character Todd Eames and Jo.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Take Their Romance to the Stage in ‘Plaza Suite’
It was March of 2020 when dynamic acting couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were set to debut in Neil Simon’s comedy “Plaza Suite.” Then, a day before previews were set to begin for the play, COVID-19 shut down Broadway shows entirely. Now, two years later,...
‘The Cow’ Review: Winona Ryder Shines In Eli Horowitz’s Romance Horror [SXSW]
There are certain actors who seem to have grown up before the public’s eye. Whose very existence serve to remind us of our own mortality. It’s fitting then that a movie about the relentlessness of time and the horror of aging would star Winona Ryder, who we’ve seen from her breakout teen years age through every phase Hollywood allows women. Co-written and directed by Eli Horowitz (“Homecoming”), the romantic horror, “The Cow,” stars Ryder as Kath, an older woman thrown for a loop when her younger boyfriend suddenly leaves her seemingly for a younger woman.
