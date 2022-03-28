ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Books With Curvy Characters That Don't Center On Weight Loss Storylines

By Ashley Broadwater
1. One to Watch by Kate Stayman-London

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tL3gQ_0eruljlK00

Bea is a popular plus-size fashion blogger who loves watching Main Squeeze (which is basically The Bachelor ). However, she’s fed up with two things: the lack of size diversity in the show, and her own bad dating experiences. Then, unexpectedly, a producer calls and asks her to be the lead. She agrees but tells herself and the producer she won’t let herself fall in love. As she interacts with fatphobic contestants, the not-falling-in-love part is easy. In fact, people are so cruel, she considers quitting the show. When she meets other guys who are interesting, sexy, and compassionate, though, her plan derails. She learns falling in love might not be such a bad thing after all.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here . You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm.

Dial Press Trade Paperback

2. No Filter and Other Lies by Crystal Maldonado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPMSN_0eruljlK00

Max, a 21-year-old, posts her seemingly perfect life filled with friends, adventure, and beauty on social media. But “Max” is just a character — the person behind the screen is Kat, a quiet teen who’s experiencing a rough school year and the awkwardness of unrequited love. After “Max” connects with a girl named Elena, she feels pressure to keep lying about who she is. But then everyone finds out “Max” is actually Kat, and Kat has to dig her way out of all the lies and pain she’s caused.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here .

Holiday House

3. The Summer of Jordi Perez (and the Best Burger in Los Angeles) by Amy Spalding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xafBP_0eruljlK00

Abby is a gay, fashion-obsessed teen who has her own blog — which she spends a lot of time on, given she always feels like an unimportant sidekick. But then her life ramps up. She lands an internship at her favorite boutique where she meets Jordi Perez, a cute intern. She becomes friends with Jax, who helps her find the best burger in the city. She has to prove to her mother that she’s happy in the body she’s in. She’s thrown into the spotlight with the help of Jordi’s photography — and feels betrayed. Abby has to learn how to reconcile her love of privacy and sense of identity with the person others see her as.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here . You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Sky Pony

4. Well Played by Jen DeLuca

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Nbcd_0eruljlK00

When her friends Simon and Emily get engaged, Stacey realizes she wants more out of life than caring for her sick mother and flirting with people at the local Renaissance Faire. When she sees a cute guy, Dex, onstage with his band, she doesn’t feel a connection with him — but then he sends her a sweet email, and she doesn’t know what to think. After nine months of messaging, they meet — and she realizes the person she's been messaging (and falling in love with) isn't Dex after all.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here . You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Berkley

5. Leah on the Offbeat by Becky Albertalli

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cMpFf_0eruljlK00

Compared to her friends, Leah feels…different. She’s the only child of a single mom with a lot less privilege. Her mom knows she’s bisexual, but Leah doesn’t feel comfortable telling her friends — even her openly gay best friend, Simon (from Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda , aka Love, Simon !). Her friend group continues to fracture, and she’s feeling the pressure as college approaches. Trying to get her friends reconnected is harder than expected — especially when she realizes how much she loves one of them.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here . You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Balzer + Bray

6. I ll Be the One by Lyla Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8SSj_0eruljlK00

Skye has heard a lot of “rules” in her life, such as fat girls shouldn’t dance or call attention to themselves, and she’s ready to break them. She goes on an international TV competition for K-pop stars and is in a whirlwind of drama. Suddenly, she’s caught up in the fatphobic beauty standards of the K-pop industry and a love interest, Henry, who’s also her competitor. Skye realizes that throughout it all, she must hold tight to her dream — becoming the world’s first plus-sized K-pop star — without forgetting who she is.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here . You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm.

Katherine Tegen Books

7. Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nTCDY_0eruljlK00

PhD student Danika knows what she wants (professional success and a friend-with-benefits) and what she doesn’t (a romantic relationship). When security guard and former rugby player Zafir saves her from a fire drill gone wrong, she’s ready to hop into the sheets with him. But all of a sudden, a video of the rescue goes viral, and everyone is here for the #DrRugbae relationship. Zafir, who has a sports charity for kids, wants Dani to go along with it to help with the charity’s publicity. He’s also a hopeless romantic who’s determined to change Dani’s mind about love. Dani must decide if she just needs to “take the hint.” (If you love this book, Hibbert wrote two other ones in the Brown sisters series!)

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here . You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm.

Avon / Via amazon.com

8. While We Were Dating by Jasmine Guillory

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ATzyM_0eruljlK00

Busy with casual dates, his career, and family drama, Ben isn’t looking for a serious relationship. But when he works on an ad featuring Anna, a movie star, he can’t help but see how gorgeous and down-to-earth she is. Anna is also focused on her career instead of love but enjoys flirting with Ben. The two grow closer after a family emergency and spilled secrets, and they must decide if they want to pursue more with each other when the cameras stop rolling.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here . You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm.

Berkley

9. Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46a9MQ_0eruljlK00

Despite the fact Charlie is so much more than her weight — she’s funny, smart, artistic, ambitious — her mother can’t see past her size. Charlie wants to have a good relationship with herself and her body, but it’s hard when her mother encourages dieting and other people encourage her to be whiter and quieter. Thankfully, when Charlie is struggling with those pressures, she can turn to her best friend, Amelia. She also starts dating a cute boy named Brian and is excited about him showing interest in her. But then Charlie finds out Brian asked Amelia out first. Charlie is tired of not feeling seen and is ready to make sure people accept and love her for who she is.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here . You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Holiday House / Via amazon.com

10. Puddin’ by Julie Murphy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gt7JE_0eruljlK00

If you loved Dumplin’ , you’ll love Puddin ’. (You don’t have to read Dumplin’ first, but you can!) Millie has gone to fat camp every year, but this year, she’s going to chase her newscaster dreams and kiss boys. She meets Callie, a popular girl who’s set to be the next dance team captain. At first, the two are frenemies, but then they realize all they have in common.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here . You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Balzer + Bray

11. 40-Love by Olivia Dade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqNX0_0eruljlK00

When a wave takes Tess’s bikini top off, she’s desperate to find someone to cover her from children nearby, and Lucas, a Swede tennis player, is happy to help. He came to the resort to give tennis lessons after a career-ending injury. While Tess is 14 years older than him — she’s 40 — and leaving in two weeks, Lucas is determined to prove his love to her. Will they make it? (If you like this book, Olivia Dade has written many more with plus-size characters!).

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here . You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Hussies & Harpies Press

12. Curvy Girls Can’t Date Quarterbacks by Kelsie Stelting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gOzbi_0eruljlK00

After learning she has PCOS, Rory is tired of being told she’s plus-sized and needs to lose weight. She knows curvy girls deserve happily ever afters, too. When Merritt bets she can’t get their school’s quarterback, Beckett, to take her to homecoming, Rory is ready to prove her wrong. She gets help from four other girls like her and holds on to hope.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here . You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Independently published / Via amazon.com

13. Sing Anyway by Anita Kelly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kO14J_0eruljlK00

Nonbinary history professor Sam is tired of relationships. They spend many nights at The Moonlight Cafe, also known as Moonie’s, where they feel comfortable. Lily also enjoys time at Moonie’s because it gives her a chance to be something she’s not: bold. When Sam’s and Lily’s eyes meet while Lily sings karaoke, the two feel closer than ever, and they give each other the courage they need.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here .

Tea & Karaoke / Via amazon.com

14. Faith: Taking Flight by Julie Murphy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33LsGL_0eruljlK00

Faith usually spends her time hanging out with friends, volunteering with animals, and watching drama shows. Recently, she’s had to learn how to navigate her crush, staying with her grandma after graduation, and…realizing she can fly. When her favorite show relocates to her town, the heroine, Dakota, is interested in her. As animals and people disappear, however, she realizes she has a mystery to solve and people to save. When doing so puts her loved ones in danger, Faith must risk everything to protect them.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here . You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Balzer + Bray / Via amazon.com

15. Teach Me by Olivia Dade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ULGuo_0eruljlK00

Rose, a high school teacher, doesn’t plan on being too friendly with her new colleague, Martin. After all, her boss gave Martin her favorite world history class just to hurt her. But Rose surprises herself, realizing Martin is kind and has never learned his own self-worth. The two figure out how to be more vulnerable together.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here . You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Hussies & Harpies Press / Via amazon.com

