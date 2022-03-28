15 Books With Curvy Characters That Don't Center On Weight Loss Storylines

Bea is a popular plus-size fashion blogger who loves watching Main Squeeze (which is basically The Bachelor ). However, she’s fed up with two things: the lack of size diversity in the show, and her own bad dating experiences. Then, unexpectedly, a producer calls and asks her to be the lead. She agrees but tells herself and the producer she won’t let herself fall in love. As she interacts with fatphobic contestants, the not-falling-in-love part is easy. In fact, people are so cruel, she considers quitting the show. When she meets other guys who are interesting, sexy, and compassionate, though, her plan derails. She learns falling in love might not be such a bad thing after all.

