Adams County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Hocking, Pike, Ross, Scioto by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-28 10:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Hocking; Pike; Ross;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alcona, Alpena, Crawford, Iosco, Kalkaska, Missaukee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Crawford; Iosco; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Presque Isle; Roscommon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation, with areas of freezing rain early this morning. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ALCONA COUNTY, MI
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
WTGS

Severe weather, isolated flash flooding possible Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A powerful storm system will usher in the threat of strong to severe storms on Wednesday. The entire viewing area is under a Slight Risk of severe storms. That is two out of five on the severe weather threat scale. The main concerns are damaging...
ENVIRONMENT
WHNT-TV

Tornado Watch Canceled For The Area

The Tornado Watch for the area has been canceled. Our main concern heading into the overnight hours will be heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and ponding on the roads. The steady moderate to heavy rain is continuing to overspread the area. Rainfall totals across the area look...
ENVIRONMENT
County
Ross County, OH
County
Hocking County, OH
City
Ross, OH
County
Pike County, OH
County
Adams County, OH
County
Scioto County, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Northern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 03:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Vilas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Ice accumulations could produce some damage to trees and power lines. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Kemper, Neshoba by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kemper; Neshoba The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Kemper County in east central Mississippi Southeastern Neshoba County in east central Mississippi * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 221 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Little Rock, or 13 miles northeast of Newton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Herbert Springs and House around 235 PM CDT. Liberty and Damascus around 245 PM CDT. Bluff Springs around 250 PM CDT. De Kalb around 300 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Hardin FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
#Special Weather Statement
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Mobile, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Alabama. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baldwin; Mobile; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN MOBILE...NORTHWESTERN BALDWIN AND SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near I65 And AL 158, or 5 miles west of Chickasaw, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Prichard, Saraland, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Creola, Chunchula, Stockton, Gulfcrest, Axis, Calvert, Mount Vernon, Semmes, I65 And I165, I65 And AL 158 and Movico. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Clay, Lowndes, Oktibbeha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clay; Lowndes; Oktibbeha The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Oktibbeha County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Clay County in northeastern Mississippi Northern Lowndes County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 301 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Muldrow, or near West Point, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near West Point around 305 PM CDT. Waverly around 310 PM CDT. Columbus AFB around 315 PM CDT. Kolola Springs around 320 PM CDT. Caledonia around 325 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CLAY COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Alcorn, Itawamba, Monroe, Prentiss, Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alcorn; Itawamba; Monroe; Prentiss; Tishomingo TORNADO WATCH 62 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN ITAWAMBA MONROE PRENTISS TISHOMINGO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, BOONEVILLE, CORINTH, FULTON, AND IUKA.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Delta, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Menominee WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain, snow and some sleet and rain at times. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. East winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Alger, Delta and Menominee Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Although north winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph will still be possible for a couple more hours, the threat for damaging wind gusts of 58 mph or higher has ended for the evening. Therefore, the High Wind Warning is being allowed to expire at 7 PM CDT this evening.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Highland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. The highest accumulations will be on the western facing slopes of the Alleghenies. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of steady snow showers is expected through the overnight with temperatures falling below freezing likely resulting in slippery travel conditions into Sunday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arenac by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 15:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 800 AM EDT. Target Area: Arenac The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Rifle River near Sterling affecting Arenac County. For the Rifle River...including Sterling...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rifle River near Sterling. * WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, High water begins to impact campground at White`s Canoe Livery at Melita Road bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EDT Wednesday was 6.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.0 feet on 03/14/2012. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Rifle River Sterling 6.0 6.6 Wed 7 pm EDT 9.0 7.2 5.3
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 22:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Talladega FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Coosa and Talladega. * WHEN...Until 100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1106 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving showers and thunderstorms. This will cause flooding of creeks, streams, and low lying and poor drainage areas. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Talladega, Sylacauga, Childersburg, Talladega Springs, Stewartville, Weogufka, Oak Grove, Waldo, Bon Air, Sycamore, Winterboro, Alpine, Fayetteville, Strickland Crossroads, Logan Martin Dam, Hanover, Alpine Bay Resort, Unity, Bentleyville and Marble Valley.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi Leaf Near Mclain affecting Greene, Perry and George Counties. For the Leaf River...including Mclain, New Augusta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Leaf Near Mclain. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18 feet, considerable flooding of agricultural and lowlands near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening and continue rising to a crest of 19.5 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 18 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 23:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gulf; Holmes; Jackson; Walton; Washington TORNADO WATCH 65 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BAY CALHOUN ESCAMBIA GULF HOLMES JACKSON OKALOOSA SANTA ROSA WALTON WASHINGTON
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Carroll, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 23:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; Patrick The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Surry County in northwestern North Carolina Southeastern Carroll County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Patrick County in southwestern Virginia * Until midnight EDT. * At 1129 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mount Airy, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Mount Airy Flat Rock Ararat Cana Pine Ridge Toast and White Plains. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CARROLL COUNTY, VA

