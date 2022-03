Louisiana lawmakers will soon be taking another look at a bill to ban the use of handheld cell phones while driving. Breaux Bridge Republican Representative Mike Huval is pushing for the bill and he says it would apply to making handheld calls. "This bill does not keep you from using your phone….you would have to use the system built into your car rather than hold the phone while you are driving."

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO