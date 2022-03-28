ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Robert Sullivan to announce candidacy for Berkshire DA

By Kayleigh Thomas
 1 day ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Attorney Robert Sullivan will reportedly announce his candidacy for Berkshire County District Attorney Monday morning at a news conference in Pittsfield. The event will take place at the Park Square fountain at 11 Monday morning.

Sullivan has practiced law in Berkshire county for nearly 15 years as a criminal defense attorney and assistant district attorney.

He said in a statement, that Berkshire county needs a chief prosecutor who is removed from politics, especially politics that don’t affect the residents of Berkshire County.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

