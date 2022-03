BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The ‘Wearin’ of the Green’ parade for St. Patrick’s Day returns this Saturday. After a two year hiatus, the parade will roll for the 35th time and while it continues to grow in crowd-size and participation, one thing remains constant – the family behind the annual tradition. Founded in 1986, […]

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO