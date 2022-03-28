The highs and lows of COVID-19 in Tompkins County

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithacans and athletes across New York State froze for a good cause on Cayuga Lake Saturday afternoon for the 2022 Ithaca Polar Plunge. Hundreds of people gathered at Taughannock Falls State Park this weekend in support of Special Olympics New York. First responders and athletes were among many that took a frigid dip into Cayuga Lake. Today's plunge raised over $77,000 for Special Olympic Athletes in New York, surpassing their initial goal of $60,000. Associate Director of Development Michaela Darbyshire was excited about this year’s turnout.

TRUMANSBURG, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO