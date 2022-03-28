ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2014 Jaguar XKR-S GT Is A British Performance Machine

By John Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A8URw_0eruj3BR00

This car is the ultimate British racing vehicle.

Jaguar is one of the world's foremost luxury sports car brands for its ability to combine vintage styling with modern powertrain and comfort options. These vehicles are some of the fastest automobiles on the market, and it can be pretty challenging to find something that beats the exterior designs. However, anyone who has ever owned one of these things will also tell you that the interior experience is also something to awe. Everything was meticulously crafted to reflect the best of British design. This particular car is no exception to that rule of high-quality performance machinery. It is one of the rarest options of what is considered possibly Jaguar's most coveted modern used models.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ppsur_0eruj3BR00

This is a 2014 Jaguar XKR-S GT coated in bright white paint that curves around the body lines perfectly with style. Across the whole body, you'll find a plethora of black racing decals to reflect the best of Jaguar performance car history. In addition, all four corners of the car are accented by some black performance wheels, adding to the driving-focused look. On top of that, the wheels also provide the driver with plenty of stability with tight corners at extremely high speeds. The beauty of cars like this one comes from the factory, with virtually every option you could hope for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbFSN_0eruj3BR00

Under the hood is a far more exciting piece of the vehicle as it sports one of Jaguar's best power plants available in its era. This thing is a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine capable of putting out a whopping 550 horsepower and 502 ft/lbs of torque. That means that hard acceleration is no issue for this elegant European sports car, and maintaining high speeds is a breeze. Performance is the name of the game for this car, and with that power comes the need for a driver who can handle it. That driver could be you soon with just the click of a button, but we'll have to see how it all plays out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rxxeu_0eruj3BR00

Aumann Auctions, Inc. is pleased to offer The Great Northern Exotic Sports Car Collection. Online bidding is available now through March 30th 7pm Central. This auction will feature no buyer’s premiums. For more information visit www.aumannauctions.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

2005 Porsche Carrera GT Is A German Supercar

With a V10 on its side this incredible Porsche supercar is the perfect purchase for any enthusiast looking for a beautiful driving experience. Porsche is one of Europe's most potent automotive manufacturers to ever cross the finish line at the Nurburgring. In the lineup, you'll find a plethora of rear-wheel drive, rear-engine, and high-powered supercars, which lay down some of the world's fastest times on tracks across the globe. One such model is the Carrera GT which utilizes a very sleek and low-slung nature to deliver one of the most brutal and raw driving experiences available on the supercar market. Speeds of over 200 mph are elementary to achieve when driving a car like this because of the dedicated German engineering and design which produced vehicles like the 911 and 918. Of course, you'll just have to see for yourself how unique these cars can really be.
CARS
Motorious

Own Kid Rock's Former 2005 Ford GT

American's favorite supercar was once owned by the performer. Ford has a rich racing history surrounding its iconic GT40 that won "24 Hours of LeMans" four consecutive times from 1966-1969. Decades later, Ford unveiled a GT40 concept car at the Detroit Auto Show back in 2002, and it hyped up car enthusiasts for the possibility of a production mid-engine racecar. Shortly after, Ford released its plan to produce a different version of the GT40 concept car, and the first-gen Ford GT was born.
ENTERTAINMENT
Motorious

1984 Hurst/Olds Is A 5,000-HP Daily Driver

This car is the king of five second quarter-mile passes. Oldsmobile has a pretty impressive lineup of big V8 muscle cars with something to prove on the street and the drag strip. You may remember models such as the 442 and others like it who paved the way for American performance cars that we all know and love today. Production of these bad boys hit a stall after the oil crisis of 1973 but quickly picked back up in the mid-1980s. That's when cars like the Cutlass and Hurst/Olds began to take over the performance car market faster than most other vehicles. These cars were pretty crazy in their day, but we doubt you have ever seen one like this, from the car seat covers to the exhaust.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Final Aston Martin V12 Vantage revealed with 690 hp, 333-car production run

Aston Martin on Wednesday took the covers off a new generation of its V12 Vantage sports car. Sadly, it will be the last of its kind, with Aston Martin confirming that it will be the final Vantage equipped with a V-12. Aston Martin plans to launch hybrids and electric cars...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguar Cars#Performance Car#Automobile#Sports Car#Vehicles#British
Motorious

Ruffian Mustang Ruffles Feathers With LS3 Motor

This car was built as a tribute to old school Trans Am racing and now lives on as an autocross champion. Ruffian has recently been on everybody's minds because of their GT40, which we wrote about just a few days ago. Powering that incredible mid-engine racing legend was an imposing car both for its looks and the V8 powerhouse, but today we aim to talk about a different vehicle that bears the same name. This sister car is also one of Ford's finest cars from what is considered the best time for innovation in the brand. That's right, it's a Mustang, but it is, of course, no ordinary first-gen cruiser or straight line speedster. Instead, road racing and Trans Am racing is what this superb car was made for, and, as you can imagine, it does it exceptionally well. So let's take a look at what makes this such an insane American pony car.
CARS
Motorious

Gaze In Horror At These 12 Valuable Barn Find Cars

Yes, not all were literally found in barns, but they’re all of barn-find condition. Automotive enthusiasts and even regular people are absolutely fascinated with barn find cars. It’s not too difficult to understand why since they’re similar to buried treasure. After all, if someone shoves an old car in a barn, garage, basement, or wherever else and piles junk all around it, once they die and the car is discovered it’s like digging up gold. That’s especially true of the 12 cars featured in the video below.
CARS
Motorious

Guy Transforms His Chevy Truck Into A Shark Car

There are land yachts and then there’s this Chevy truck transformed into a shark car. It looks kind of like those toys little kids play with, only it’s life-size and you can roll around town in it while people stare and literally get into crashes. It’s not everyday you see a 24-foot-long arrow boat joined to a truck, let alone a Chevy.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Bonnie And Clyde Replica Car Lived A Long Life Of Fraud

Let's hope this ends better than the last time someone sat in one of these things. We've all heard the incredible stories surrounding America's favorite criminal couple, Bonnie and Clyde. These two monsters toured the United States, robbing anything and everyone they could get their hands on, leaving only a trail of death behind them. After two years of playing a constant game of cat and mouse, the pair was eventually "caught." Of course, we mean that their bodies were violently ripped apart by a seemingly endless barrage of over 50 rounds each, which fit the crimes perfectly. Finally, the murderous duo was stopped, and to celebrate, their car was paraded around America as a show of dominance to any criminals who might try the same stunt. Except, it wasn't actually their car which was hauled around like a thanksgiving turkey. There were, in reality, five separate clones of the Bonnie and Clyde car, which were all apparently used to portray the brutal gangster's vehicle, and as you may have guessed, this is one of them.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Steve McQueen's 1972 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 is for sale

A 1972 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 once owned by Steve McQueen is currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer. The King of Cool bought the big Benz sedan new in 1972 and drove it until his death in 1980. While McQueen owned a wide variety of cars, the Mercedes' black exterior and interior indicate he was going for subtlety with this one.
ENTERTAINMENT
Motorious

Hellephant Dodge Charger Goes 170 MPH

Known to the public as just David, the guy who owns this now famous 1968 Dodge Charger with a Hellephant stuffed under the hood has quite the amazing story to go with his ultra-cool Mopar. It’s not every day you see a ’68 Charger with 1,000-horsepower on tap, or one that costs about $200,000. Yes, this build is ridiculous, but it hits hard and is unbelievably clean, making it absolutely captivating.
CARS
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious As Spring Arrives

Check out cars for sale that popped up on Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as spring arrives.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2004 Porsche Carrera GT for sale with 27 miles on odometer

A nearly untouched 2004 Porsche Carrera GT with just 27 miles on the odometer is currently for sale through the DuPont Registry. Finished in Silver Metallic with a Terracoatt leather interior, this Carrera GT is number 154 of 1,270 produced between 2003 and 2006. Porsche originally wanted to build 1,500 cars, but production was cut short due to pending changes in U.S. airbag regulations, according to the DuPont Registry.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Cuda Drag Car Is Barn Find Gold

Wait until you find out what’s under the hood…. Back before drag racing became a sport which required serious financial backing to be competitive, a person could piece together their own quarter-mile monster in their garage on the weekends (and a lot of weeknights, too). That’s what Milburn Varner and his brother-in-law David Rehring did back in 1970 when they acquired a hot 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda and decided to make it a Hemi-powered hero using his garage as a workshop. After retiring the American muscle car in 1974, he simply parked it until recently, when a group rescued it and made the thing sing again – which you can hear in the included video.
CARS
Motorious

Is This Mustang Thief Fleeing The Cops Or Auditioning To Be A Duke Boy?

Before the days of 800-horsepower Dodges, car thieves had to rely on driving skill alone to get away from the cops. Although, as seen in a video from a few years ago involving a Hellcat and in this one that involves an early , it never really works out for the get-a-way drivers as the common theme here is the face in the dirt ending. Looking on the bright side of other people’s poor life choices though, we spectators are usually left with a very entertaining video to watch.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
MotorAuthority

2023 Maserati MC20 convertible spy shots: Drop-top supercar coming

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already out testing a drop-top variant. Our latest spy shots plus earlier teaser photos show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022, meaning we'll likely see it arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model.
CARS
Motorious

Hell Dart 1967 Dodge Dart Is Devilishly Divine

As if a Hellcat engine swap wasn't enough, a Maggie blower upgrade brings this to the front of the pack. On a good day, a 1967 Dodge Dart would give you a whole 235-horsepower from a 4.5-liter engine. All this power was good for a 0-60 mph of about 9.4-seconds and a quarter-mile of over 17-seconds, with the wind blowing in the right direction. This might be plenty for some people, especially considering the dashing looks of the 1960s Mopars, but for those who thirst for more, more is out there. Since the introduction of the Hellcat engine, it has been gnashing at the GM LS engine in engine swap popularity, only losing the race by the sure availability (and price) of the LS platform, but the results of Hellcat swaps make us swoon.
CARS
Motorious

Kentucky Lottery Winner Wants To Buy A Hellcat

He’s going to need that extra money to pay for gas…. A man in Kentucky deviated from his regular routine, the result being a $2 million payday. It used to be when people won a huge sum of money they would shout something about how they wanted to go to Disneyland. However, this guy named Russell Turner has wised up, realizing standing in line after line, paying $10 for a damn hot dog is really not that much fun. Instead, he told the local news he really wants to buy a Hellcat. Russell is our new hero.
KENTUCKY STATE
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy