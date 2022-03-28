2014 Jaguar XKR-S GT Is A British Performance Machine

This car is the ultimate British racing vehicle.

Jaguar is one of the world's foremost luxury sports car brands for its ability to combine vintage styling with modern powertrain and comfort options. These vehicles are some of the fastest automobiles on the market, and it can be pretty challenging to find something that beats the exterior designs. However, anyone who has ever owned one of these things will also tell you that the interior experience is also something to awe. Everything was meticulously crafted to reflect the best of British design. This particular car is no exception to that rule of high-quality performance machinery. It is one of the rarest options of what is considered possibly Jaguar's most coveted modern used models.

This is a 2014 Jaguar XKR-S GT coated in bright white paint that curves around the body lines perfectly with style. Across the whole body, you'll find a plethora of black racing decals to reflect the best of Jaguar performance car history. In addition, all four corners of the car are accented by some black performance wheels, adding to the driving-focused look. On top of that, the wheels also provide the driver with plenty of stability with tight corners at extremely high speeds. The beauty of cars like this one comes from the factory, with virtually every option you could hope for.

Under the hood is a far more exciting piece of the vehicle as it sports one of Jaguar's best power plants available in its era. This thing is a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine capable of putting out a whopping 550 horsepower and 502 ft/lbs of torque. That means that hard acceleration is no issue for this elegant European sports car, and maintaining high speeds is a breeze. Performance is the name of the game for this car, and with that power comes the need for a driver who can handle it. That driver could be you soon with just the click of a button, but we'll have to see how it all plays out.

Aumann Auctions, Inc. is pleased to offer The Great Northern Exotic Sports Car Collection. Online bidding is available now through March 30th 7pm Central. This auction will feature no buyer’s premiums. For more information visit www.aumannauctions.com