MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men are charged in connection to a shooting and head-on crash that happened on the city's northwest side Sunday, March 20. Court filings state a kid and four friends went to sell or trade a gun with an extended magazine in an alley near 77th and Townsend. The deal took a turn when someone in another group of five grabbed the gun and drove off – leading to a chase that ended with the crash.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO