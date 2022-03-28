West Chester’s Artillery Brewing Company ‘Steers Clear of Fad Brews’ with Its Patriotic Take on Craft Beer

Image via Artillery Brewing Company.

Artillery Brewing Company, only the second small-batch brewery on the western side of downtown West Chester, offers a patriotic take with its craft beer and food items, writes Ed Williams for Main Line Today.

Hidden in an alleyway, the 2,800-square-foot space can seat up to 60 people, with additional outdoor dining available during the warmer months. The inside features contemporary décor.

Artillery boasts a wide selection of drinks from its 10-barrel brewing system and 20 fermentation vessels.

Revolutionary War-inspired beers include the Paoli Massacre, the Fog of War, the Traitor, and the Black Powder. Dinner options include pulled pork nachos, sourdough pizzas, and stuffed jalapeños.

“We want to steer clear of fad brews to focus on limited, small, experimental batches in addition to our heavy hitters,” said co-owner Michael Loveless.

Artillery has set up position at 333 Granite Alley, a straight shot from Gay Street.