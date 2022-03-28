Elon Musk says he ‘supposedly’ has COVID — but with ‘almost no symptoms’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he has tested positive for the coronavirus — more than a year after he contracted it for the first time in November 2020.

“Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus,” Musk tweeted early Monday morning. “How many gene changes before it’s not Covid-19 anymore? I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms.”

Theseus is a hero from Greek mythology who was said to have become early king of Athens after slaying the Minotaur. It’s not clear whether Musk had meant Proteus, the shape-shifting sea god.

While Musk has urged people to get vaccinated, he said he remains opposed to vaccine mandates.

“To be clear, I do support vaccines in general & covid vaccines specifically,” Musk tweeted a year ago. “The science is unequivocal.”

Musk reversed himself from previous comments saying that he had no intention of getting vaccinated.

The Tesla chief caused a stir when he said that there was “some debate” about the safety of the second of two shots people must get to complete their Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations.

The Tesla CEO also famously lashed out at California authorities after lockdown measures forced his Bay Area Tesla plant to shut down operations in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

In November 2020, Musk said that was infected with COVID though he couldn’t say for sure since he was getting different test results.

This is the second time in the last two years that Musk has contracted the coronavirus.Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Musk ended up contracting what he called a “moderate case” of the virus, comparing his symptoms to a “minor cold” and noting that he was taking NyQuil for his symptoms.

In response to a Twitter reply, Musk last year indicated that he decided not to get a vaccine because someone else could benefit more from the shot given that he already had some immunity to COVID.

In the early days of the pandemic, Musk wrongly predicted last year that there would be “probably close to zero new cases” in the US by the end of April 2020.