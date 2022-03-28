ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Elon Musk says he ‘supposedly’ has COVID — but with ‘almost no symptoms’

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he has tested positive for the coronavirus — more than a year after he contracted it for the first time in November 2020.

“Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus,” Musk tweeted early Monday morning. “How many gene changes before it’s not Covid-19 anymore? I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms.”

Theseus is a hero from Greek mythology who was said to have become early king of Athens after slaying the Minotaur. It’s not clear whether Musk had meant Proteus, the shape-shifting sea god.

While Musk has urged people to get vaccinated, he said he remains opposed to vaccine mandates.

“To be clear, I do support vaccines in general & covid vaccines specifically,” Musk tweeted a year ago. “The science is unequivocal.”

Musk reversed himself from previous comments saying that he had no intention of getting vaccinated.

Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus.

How many gene changes before it’s not Covid-19 anymore?

I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Tesla chief caused a stir when he said that there was “some debate” about the safety of the second of two shots people must get to complete their Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations.

The Tesla CEO also famously lashed out at California authorities after lockdown measures forced his Bay Area Tesla plant to shut down operations in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

In November 2020, Musk said that was infected with COVID though he couldn’t say for sure since he was getting different test results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vCdzz_0eruiRvl00 This is the second time in the last two years that Musk has contracted the coronavirus.Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Musk ended up contracting what he called a “moderate case” of the virus, comparing his symptoms to a “minor cold” and noting that he was taking NyQuil for his symptoms.

In response to a Twitter reply, Musk last year indicated that he decided not to get a vaccine because someone else could benefit more from the shot given that he already had some immunity to COVID.

In the early days of the pandemic, Musk wrongly predicted last year that there would be “probably close to zero new cases” in the US by the end of April 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Interesting Engineering

Study predicts Elon Musk will be the world's first trillionaire in 2024

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is well on his way to becoming the world's first trillionaire by 2024, according to a new study Tipalti Approve released on Monday. “Since 2017, Musk’s fortune has shown an annual average increase of 129%, which could potentially see him enter the trillion-dollar club in just two short years, achieving a net worth of $1.38 trillion by 2024 at age 52,” the Approve report stated. “SpaceX generates massive incomes by charging governmental and commercial clients to send various things into space, including satellites, ISS supplies, and people.”
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Independent

Elon Musk sets date SpaceX will take humans to Mars

SpaceX boss Elon Musk has set 2029 as the year humans will make it to Mars aboard his company’s Starship rocket.The tech billionaire had previously hoped to make the first crewed missions to the Red Planet in either 2024 or 2026, but the development of the next-generation craft has fallen behind schedule.Delays have included Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin lawsuit against Nasa for awarding SpaceX a multi-billion contract to develop Starship as a lunar lander, as well as Mr Musk’s decision to reprioritise towards the Starlink space internet project in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.SpaceX has already achieved a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Hints at Big Announcements Very Soon

Trilogy lovers will tell you that there are rules without which this one is doomed to failure. These rules are cardinal to keep the reader's attention until the end. It is necessary to install the recurring characters of the history. The hero is generally unlikely; then you have to build the tension. Basically this first part of the trilogy is structured as if it were a singular story with characters who must overcome obstacles while the perils of this quest are more and more threatening.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Greek#Proteus#General Covid
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tesla
Digital Trends

Elon Musk predicts date for first crewed landing on Mars

Elon Musk believes humans will make it to Mars before the end of this decade. The SpaceX boss tweeted his prediction on Wednesday in response to a message asking when the first crewed landing might take place. Musk replied, “2029.”. 2029. — Elona Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2022. Musk...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fast Company

A Harvard historian explains what Elon Musk is getting wrong about the future

When it comes to Elon Musk, it can be hard to separate the man from the myth. But in her new podcast The Evening Rocket, Harvard historian and New Yorker writer Jill Lepore manages to see through Musk’s mystique, explain his worldview, and decipher his visions of the future by going back to the sci-fi stories he grew up on—stories, Lepore says, that Musk sometimes misread.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Why Elon Musk's Berlin Gigafactory Was a Dumb Move

Elon Musk's Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has been on something of a roll lately. Shares recently topped $1,000 again. That helped push the stock back into the exclusive club of companies with market capitalizations over $1 trillion. The company also just launched production at its Berlin Gigafactory replete with a brief dance routine from Musk.
BUSINESS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy