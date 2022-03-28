ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry ‘in shock’ over Will Smith-Chris Rock’s 2022 Oscars slap drama

By Jaclyn Hendricks
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago

Steph Curry is the latest superstar to weigh in on the Oscars slap seen ’round the world on Sunday night.

Taking to Twitter, the Warriors guard, 34, addressed the jaw-dropping moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock that took place during the Academy Awards telecast, just as the Stanford women’s basketball team topped Texas, 59-50, to advance to the Final Four.

“This was loud!!! Like that slap on that other channel,” Curry tweeted, along with a pair of eyeball animations.

Smith — who was nominated for his performance as Richard Williams, the father of Serena and Venus Williams, in “King Richard” — had an altercation with Rock on stage during Sunday’s show, when the 57-year-old comedian cracked a joke about Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

In the tense moment, Smith, 53, slapped Rock across the face after the “SNL” alum referenced Pinkett Smith’s bald head. The “Red Table Talk” host, 50, who suffers from alopecia, has been open about her hair loss and revealed her shaved head last year.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth,” Smith was heard shouting as he returned to his seat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYQmA_0eruiQ3200
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19RMRq_0eruiQ3200
Rock appears to react to Smith during Sunday’s 2022 Academy Awards on March 27, 2022

A short while later, Smith returned to the stage to accept the Oscar for Best Actor and noted the advice he received from friend and fellow nominee, Denzel Washington.

“Denzel said to me at the highest moment, be careful — that’s when the devil comes for you. It’s like, I want to be a vessel for love,” Smith said during his acceptance speech.

Curry, meanwhile, followed up his original tweet by calling attention to Washington’s words.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10JSrL_0eruiQ3200
Warriors guard Steph Curry on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

“Like everybody.. I’m still in shock about the whole thing – but in all the unnecessary drama, at least we got the line of the night from Denzel… ‘In your highest moments, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you,'” he tweeted.

Although the 2022 Oscars is certainly a ceremony the masses won’t soon forget, Curry — who is currently sidelined with a sprained ligament in his left foot — will likely remember the night for a different reason. Curry’s “The Queen of Basketball” documentary about Lusia Harris, which he produced with Shaquille O’Neal, picked up the Academy Award for short subject documentary.

