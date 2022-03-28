ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith erupts on Chris Rock in uncensored Oscars slap video

By Joshua Rhett Miller
 1 day ago

Uncensored video shows the angry aftermath of actor Will Smith’s shocking slap of comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars after the funnyman joked about the actress’ Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head.

Smith, 53, stormed the stage after his longtime wife Pinkett Smith, 50, who suffers from a hair loss condition called alopecia, appeared visibly upset over Rock quipping that she is prepping with her shaved head for a role in “G.I. Jane 2.”

Though Smith had initially laughed at the joke, he slapped Rock on the left side of his face, to the shock of the comedian and audience.

“Oh wow,” Rock said. “Wow — Will Smith just smacked the sh-t out of me.”

Smith then walked back to his seat before clearly spelling out why he was miffed.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth,” the uncensored clip shows.

“Wow dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke,” Rock replied, trying to downplay the cringeworthy line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cAKoE_0eruiPAJ00
“Keep my wife’s name out your f–king mouth,” Will Smith shouted at Chris Rock.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=158903_0eruiPAJ00
“Wow dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke,” Chris Rock responded to Will Smith.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3522YA_0eruiPAJ00
Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from a hair loss condition called alopecia.

“Yeah,” Smith said before raising his voice even higher. “Keep my wife’s name out your f—king mouth.”

Rock, clearly stunned himself, then tried to return to his intro for best documentary.

“That was, uh, the greatest night in the history of television,” the 57-year-old comedian quipped.

