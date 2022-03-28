ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

North Dakota man dies following boxing match in South Dakota

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man died following following a boxing match in South Dakota. Laron Peoples,...

KELOLAND TV

Oregon couple moves to South Dakota for their ‘freedom’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has told you about the influx of people moving to South Dakota in the past couple of years during the pandemic. We caught up with a couple from Oregon, who just bought a house in Sioux Falls and they say they moved here for a lot of reasons, but mostly their freedom.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
Hot 104.7

Who Wants This South Dakota Home With…19 Bathrooms?!

If you're looking to move out of the city and into a country setting, there is this great home that is just an hour south of Sioux Falls. This house has everything. A ton of land for families to enjoy, a barn area for your farm friends, a good-size kitchen, and...19 bathrooms! Not to mention the additional 18 bedrooms. This is definitely a house for a huge family.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Iconic South Dakota Town Named ‘Most Boring’ in the Entire State

South Dakota is full of great places to call "home". We have a little bit of everything here in the Mount Rushmore State. Sioux Falls is one of the fastest-growing cities, the Black Hills draw in millions of tourists every year, and the taxes are lower than just about anywhere. But every state has some spots that are less appealing than others, and the town Best Life Online named for South Dakota has some scratching their heads.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cause of death for Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter released

(Richland County, MT) -- The cause of death for a Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter is being released. A death certificate issued Friday in Richland County, Montana lists Katelynn Berry's cause of death as hypothermia. The certificate said the hypothermia was a result of "walking outside without proper clothing for inclement weather."
GRAND FORKS, ND
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota woman admits to 2020 murder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota woman – who admits to killing a man when she was just 18-years-old – could spend the rest of her life in prison. Jonnie Fineran is expected to plead guilty to second-degree murder for the death of a Manderson man in 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Daily Yonder

In South Dakota, a Tribal Nation Owns the Largest Native-Managed Buffalo Herd in the World

Over the past two years, the Sicangu Oyate, also known as the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, has cultivated the largest Native-managed buffalo herd in the world. There are currently about 750 buffalo in the herd, according to Aaron Epps, who was the start-up manager for the project, known as Wolakota. He is also the marketing and communications director for REDCO, the economic development arm of the tribal nation, headquartered in South Dakota.
ANIMALS
Southern Minnesota News

Deceased mule deer discovered in Sibley County

A deceased mule deer was discovered in Sibley County last week, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resouces has confirmed. The deer was found on March 11 near Gibbon. Wildlife officials determined the animal was a yearling male. The DNR believes the mule deer was hit by a car and eventually...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

Frost’s mother faces fines for Nebraska grain trades

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The mother of a man who admitted to illegal grain trades in South Dakota is facing much bigger trouble in Nebraska for similar offenses. The Nebraska Public Service Commission has issued civil penalties totaling $290,000 against Jan Banghart of Gettysburg for trading grain without a Nebraska license and related activities.
PIERRE, SD

