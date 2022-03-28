Spring In the Park on April 9th!

POLLOCK, La. (KALB) - The Pollock town council has passed an ordinance in a 4-1 vote, essentially banning abortion in city limits. “We want to say that we will never allow abortion in the town of Pollock. Not now, not ever. Innocent blood will not be shed on our soil,” said Brian Gunter, pastor of First Baptist Church of Pollock.

