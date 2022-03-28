Las Vegas non-profit provides creative opportunity for kids to hit a high note

We've been on a mission to "get back to brunch" for two years now, and it looks like it's finally happening. As you check out all the cool things to do in Las Vegas this spring, add a good brunch to your list—or maybe 20, as we've conveniently included below. And if you can turn your meal into a romantic date, even better. Some of our favorite restaurants are going above and beyond for brunch, whether it's with ingredient sourcing, culinary creativity, or simply a good deal that maximizes plenty of bang for the buck. So raise your mimosa and toast to the good times at one of the best brunches in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 DAYS AGO