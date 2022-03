LORMAN – The Alcorn Braves Women’s Cross Country and Men’s Basketball teams will be commended and recognized by state leaders for bringing honor to the State of Mississippi as SWAC Champions at the Mississippi State Capitol on Tuesday, March 29 at 10:00 a.m. Alcorn State asks that all Braves fans and alumni come to show their support for the two programs as they are honored.

BASKETBALL ・ 9 HOURS AGO