Brown County, KS

Child survives deadly rollover, car seat credited

By Michael Dakota
 1 day ago

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is crediting the proper use of a car seat with saving the life of a small child in a crash that claimed the life of the passenger in the vehicle.

(Courtesy Photo/Brown County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Brown County Sheriff John Merchant, on Saturday, March 26, at approximately 11:18 a.m., the driver of a Toyota RAV 4 went off the shoulder and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll several times before coming to a stop in the west ditch of US 73.

Both the driver and the passenger, Lincoln Brown, were ejected from the vehicle and were transported by helicopter to the University of Kansas Medical Center. The sheriff’s office reported that Brown later died from the injuries sustained in the rollover crash.

The sheriff’s office said a small female child suffered only minor injuries. Authorities credited the properly restrained car seat with saving the young child’s life. They were taken to Amberwell Primary Care where they were treated and released to family members.

