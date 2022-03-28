ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 panel may subpoena wife of Justice Clarence Thomas

By CNN
KWQC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas might be questioned by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021, according to numerous sources. This...

CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
Sacramento Bee

Jack Ohman: Virginia Thomas’ court seat ...

Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, acknowledged on Monday that she attended former President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally. More from The Bee’s Opinion Team:. from The Bee’s Editorial Board. (And meet the Editorial Board...
WTOP

Ginni Thomas and Mark Meadows texted about overturning 2020 election

Virginia Thomas, a conservative activist married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly pressed White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to pursue unrelenting efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in urgent text exchanges in the critical weeks following the vote, according to copies of the messages obtained by CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and Bob Woodward of The Washington Post.
CBS News

Text messages reveal Justice Clarence Thomas' wife pushed White House to overturn 2020 election

Text messages former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows provided to the House committee investigating the Capitol attack reveal Ginni Thomas, who is the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, discussed a push to overturn the 2020 election results. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
