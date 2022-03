Numbers can often be deceiving. For James Monroe’s Eli Allen they’re instead a perfect illustration of who he is as a player. An anomaly in Class A as a 6-foot-3 point guard that averages 20.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game, the two-time all-stater was a terror for opposing teams. The entire state of West Virginia got to see that firsthand as he helped lead the Mavericks on a dominant run that ended with a 28-0 record and a state championship.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO