ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appling County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Appling, Tattnall, Toombs, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-28 09:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appling; Tattnall; Toombs; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; De Kalb; Delaware; Fayette; Franklin; Henry; Huntington; Jay; Lagrange; Noble; Randolph; Rush; Steuben; Union; Wayne; Wells; Whitley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 66 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ALLEN BLACKFORD DELAWARE DE KALB FAYETTE FRANKLIN HENRY HUNTINGTON JAY LAGRANGE NOBLE RANDOLPH RUSH STEUBEN UNION WAYNE WELLS WHITLEY
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR PORTER COUNTY At 547 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chesterton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD..65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, South Haven, Porter, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Wheeler and Dune Acres. This includes... Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Porter County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 22 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 17 and 32. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Pontotoc A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR CHICKASAW...CALHOUN...SOUTHWESTERN PONTOTOC AND WEST CENTRAL MONROE COUNTIES At 209 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Slate Springs, or 24 miles east of Grenada, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Houston, Okolona, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Randolph, Trebloc, Houlka, New Houlka, Algoma, Big Creek, Woodland, Robbs, Thorn and Egypt. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
WTGS

Severe weather, isolated flash flooding possible Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A powerful storm system will usher in the threat of strong to severe storms on Wednesday. The entire viewing area is under a Slight Risk of severe storms. That is two out of five on the severe weather threat scale. The main concerns are damaging...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Appling County, GA
County
Tattnall County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Appling, GA
City
Baxley, GA
County
Toombs County, GA
County
Wayne County, GA
WHNT-TV

Tornado Watch Canceled For The Area

The Tornado Watch for the area has been canceled. Our main concern heading into the overnight hours will be heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and ponding on the roads. The steady moderate to heavy rain is continuing to overspread the area. Rainfall totals across the area look...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Scattered snow showers. * WHERE...South Pass. * WHEN...Through 230 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibility. South Pass could briefly become slick and hazardous.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Alcorn, Itawamba, Monroe, Prentiss, Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alcorn; Itawamba; Monroe; Prentiss; Tishomingo TORNADO WATCH 62 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN ITAWAMBA MONROE PRENTISS TISHOMINGO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, BOONEVILLE, CORINTH, FULTON, AND IUKA.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lauderdale, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lauderdale; Newton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NEWTON AND NORTHWESTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTIES At 223 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Little Rock, or 14 miles east of Prospect, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Newton and northwestern Lauderdale Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Picnic Areas#Altamaha River#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Hardin FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Fountain; Parke; Tippecanoe; Vermillion; Warren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Lafayette, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Multiple rounds of rain over the past few weeks has lead to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and on the East Fork White River until March 26. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR 350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville Public Access site. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Friday was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 9.2 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Northern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 03:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Vilas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Ice accumulations could produce some damage to trees and power lines. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Miami, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami; Shelby The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Shelby County in west central Ohio Northern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 339 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pleasant Hill, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Troy, Piqua, Covington, Pleasant Hill, Fletcher, Lockington, Farrington and Ballou. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 71 and 87. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alcona, Alpena, Crawford, Iosco, Kalkaska, Missaukee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Crawford; Iosco; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Presque Isle; Roscommon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation, with areas of freezing rain early this morning. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ALCONA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bibb, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bibb; Perry FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Bibb, Dallas, Marengo, Perry and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1027 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving showers and thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brent, Marion, Centreville, Linden, Uniontown, Jefferson, Vance, West Blocton, Thomaston, Sweet Water, Myrtlewood, Faunsdale, Dayton, Vaiden, Marion Junction, Heiberger, Bogue Chitto, Central Mills, Consul and Mertz.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Orleans, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Orleans; St. Bernard A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. BERNARD AND ORLEANS PARISHES At 732 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Arabi, or near Chalmette, moving northeast at 45 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. The tornado will be near East New Orleans around 740 PM CDT. New Orleans around 750 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lakefront Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 238 and 255. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Carroll, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 23:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; Patrick The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Surry County in northwestern North Carolina Southeastern Carroll County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Patrick County in southwestern Virginia * Until midnight EDT. * At 1129 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mount Airy, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Mount Airy Flat Rock Ararat Cana Pine Ridge Toast and White Plains. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Highland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. The highest accumulations will be on the western facing slopes of the Alleghenies. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of steady snow showers is expected through the overnight with temperatures falling below freezing likely resulting in slippery travel conditions into Sunday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Goshen, Laramie, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Goshen; Laramie; Platte The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southwestern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming Central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming Southeastern Platte County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 604 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 13 miles west of Gun Barrel to 6 miles east of Horse Creek, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 45. Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 354 and 391. Locations impacted include Cheyenne, Burns, South Greeley, Hillsdale, Ranchettes, Warren AFB, Frontier Park, Whitaker, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Carpenter, Fox Farm-College and South Greeley High. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for City of Newport News, James City, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 09:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Newport News; James City; York FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, City of Newport News, James City and York. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas including area roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 937 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in additional flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newport News, Williamsburg, Gloucester Point, Grove, Busch Gardens, Lee Hall, Carver Gardens, York Terrace, Kings Point, U.s. Naval Weapons, and Lackey. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. Farm ground along east bank begins to flood. At 17.0 feet, Low lying cultivated land and pastures in Lawrence, Jackson, and Independence counties flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall to 14.9 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 16.9 Thu 7 PM 16.3 15.6 15.2 Cresting
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy