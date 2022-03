Watertown High School senior Drew Norberg is one of seven area players named to the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association’s 2021-22 All-State boys basketball teams. Norberg, a first-team honoree in Class AA, is joined on the All-State squads by three players from Class B champion De Smet (seniors Kalen Garry and Rett Osthus, each first team and junior Damon Wilkinson, second team), two from Class A runner-up Sioux Valley (junior Oliver Vincent, first team and senior Hayden Ruesink, third team) and Waubay-Summit junior Damon Opdahl, a second-team choice on the Class B squad.

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 16 HOURS AGO